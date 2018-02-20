Roasted Asparagus, Fish, and Bay Leaves
This fast and easy asparagus recipe has it all. It makes white fish fillets for the main dish and comes with a side of roasted asparagus and cherry tomatoes, all in under 30 minutes. Oh, and did we mention the entire meal cooks on one sheet pan? This low-calorie and low-carb dinner is simply unbeatable.
Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper
One skillet, six ingredients, 20 minutes. If we hadn't done it ourselves, we would've thought it was impossible, but this healthy chicken and asparagus recipe delivers. Crispy bacon and chicken thighs bring the protein, while fresh asparagus and summer squash make this skillet super veggie-rich. If you want to add a serving of grains, serve over pasta, rice, or quinoa.
Asparagus Noodle Bowl
Mix up your usual weeknight dinner menu by twirling your fork through this loaded pasta bowl, complete with crispy bacon, chicken breast, and plenty of fresh asparagus. To make each serving of this healthy pasta and asparagus recipe look picture-perfect, add the pasta first. Crown each bowl with sliced chicken breast, and top with bright green asparagus spears and crunchy bacon.
Verde Risotto
This healthy asparagus recipe is green as far as the eye can see! We brightened up creamy risotto by adding an entire garden's worth of fresh ingredients. Fresh basil, spinach, asparagus, English peas, and zucchini all have a part to play in this veggie-packed side dish. Top with cherry tomatoes for a burst of juiciness and an extra pop of color.
Lamb Fatah with Asparagus
You'd be hard-pressed to find a dish more appetizing than this lamb, couscous, and asparagus dinner. A full pound of asparagus isn't the only fresh ingredient in this meal, either; we also snuck in red sweet pepper and a few sprigs of oregano. This skillet dinner will take you just 35 minutes, tops, so you can whip up the quick asparagus recipe on even your busiest weeknights.
Asparagus-Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Yes, we're calling this recipe a breakfast sandwich, but we also give you permission to enjoy it at any time of day. After all, the easy combo of mashed avocado, fresh asparagus, and hard-cooked eggs is just too tasty to save for breakfast alone. If you do choose to make this quick asparagus recipe for breakfast, hard-cook the eggs and steam the asparagus a few days in advance to help you get out the door faster on busy mornings.
Battered Asparagus & Ham Hoagies
We're willing to bet you've never had a hoagie quite like this before. Spread each roll with mayo and broil for a few minutes to give them a nice crunch, then top with a generous smear of homemade aioli, breaded asparagus, and prosciutto. These sandwiches are great for a leisurely weekend lunch, but the fast and easy asparagus recipe is also a delicious way to shake up your usual dinner rotation.
Roasted Asparagus & Salmon
This gorgeous salmon and asparagus platter will always have a place at our table. Serve up smoked salmon and soft-cooked eggs at brunch if you're looking for a break from bagels and lox. Or if you like, assemble this healthy salmon and asparagus recipe for a stunning weeknight dinner.
Asparagus Falafel
Lunchtime, here we come! These asparagus falafel patties are delicious, and you can easily make them the night before, then tote them to work the next day for a grab-and-go lunch. You just might end up having to share the healthy asparagus recipe with your coworkers.
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
For a speedy, nutritious weeknight dinner, you can't go wrong with chicken and veggies. Especially when you drizzle a homemade balsamic dressing on top of the healthy chicken and asparagus recipe. If that doesn’t convince you to try this, perhaps BH&G home cook Isis will change your mind with her review: “OMG SO DELISH! I loved this sauce so much, I licked my plate.”
Asparagus with Tarragon Sauce
Seeking an asparagus side dish for lamb or ham? Consider this blanched vegetable recipe that’s dressed in a tangy mustard-tarragon sauce. If that hasn’t sold you on this healthy asparagus recipe, the crispy prosciutto and chopped hard-cooked eggs on top certainly will.
Asparagus and Prosciutto Frittata
This is a picture-worthy breakfast skillet if we've ever seen one! The healthy asparagus recipe is simple enough to make and serve on a busy morning, yet hearty enough to qualify as a yummy breakfast-for-dinner dish. In addition to plenty of fresh asparagus, we mixed chopped prosciutto and cheddar cheese in with our eggs.
Spaghetti with Seared Asparagus
While we’re all about going green, a different hue (white) of asparagus makes an appearance here, seared and piled atop a heaping plate of spaghetti. Toss in a few toasted hazelnuts and a handful of panko bread crumbs to give the healthy pasta and asparagus recipe some crunch. Serve the vegetarian dinner with a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on top for a salty, nutty finish.
Asparagus with Poached Eggs and Lemony Spinach Pesto
This healthy steamed asparagus screams “Spring!” The side dish or light brunch starts with all fresh ingredients (think spinach, lemon, and asparagus), and ends with homemade pesto served over steamed asparagus with a poached egg on top. Naturally, we're going back for seconds.
Gingered Vegetable-Tofu Stir-Fry
Yes, you can make stir-fry at home, and you don't even need a wok! Cook this asparagus, summer squash, and tofu dish in a large skillet with plenty of soy sauce and fresh ginger for Asian-inspired flavors. To make this fast and easy asparagus recipe taste just like your favorite takeout, serve over a mountain of brown rice (and break out your chopsticks!).
Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons
This healthy asparagus soup recipe is oh-so seasonal since you grill the fresh asparagus stalks in chili-butter, then simmer them in a big pot of aromatic-infused chicken broth. The final step to the spoonable supper? Blending to creamy, luscious perfection.
Asparagus, Chicken, and Green Pea Salad with Mint
Just 20 minutes stand between you and this healthy chicken and asparagus recipe. The secret to its super-speedy prep time? Leftover or rotisserie chicken, thawed frozen peas, flavor-packed garnishes (goat cheese, fresh mint) and a three-minute dunk in boiling water to blanch the asparagus just enough.
Asparagus Spring Rolls
If you want to show off fresh asparagus in a totally new way, try using it as the main filling in these unique spring rolls. Wrapping asparagus up with strips of ham and egg makes these rolls hearty enough for a meal, while adding a little crushed red pepper brings the heat. Serve the quick asparagus recipe with a homemade lime aioli for dipping, and prepare to watch your spring rolls disappear.
Asparagus-Snap Pea Stir-Fry
Stir-fry is known for being speedy, and this quick asparagus side dish is no exception. Sauté a huge bowl full of veggies, including sweet peppers, onion, snap pea pods, and fresh asparagus, with plenty of seasonings. The result? An Asian-inspired healthy asparagus recipe that might just outshine the entrée at dinnertime.
