Yes, we're calling this recipe a breakfast sandwich, but we also give you permission to enjoy it at any time of day. After all, the easy combo of mashed avocado, fresh asparagus, and hard-cooked eggs is just too tasty to save for breakfast alone. If you do choose to make this quick asparagus recipe for breakfast, hard-cook the eggs and steam the asparagus a few days in advance to help you get out the door faster on busy mornings.