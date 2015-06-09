Fresh Corn Recipes That Taste Like Summer on a Plate
Mexican-Style Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
Mexican corn recipes don’t come much easier or tastier than this. The secret? Convection cooking in an air fryer! After just 14 minutes of cook time, take just one minute to coat in all the classic south-of-the-border corn on the cob toppings: butter, garlic, lime, and cilantro.
Test Kitchen Tip: No air fryer? No problem. Feel free to grill or even slow cook the corn instead.
Zucchini-Chorizo Sweet Corn Bake
No need to decide between squash and corn as the centerpiece of your summer table. This corn casserole recipe highlights both, plus spicy chorizo, a few eggs, and plenty of cheddar and Parmesan cheese to make it a meal. We’re wild about this creative corn recipe as a weekend brunch or a dinner side.
Oven-Roasted Chile Butter Corn
Spray butter? You deserve better as an option to adhere your sweet corn seasonings. One-up the bottled stuff with the corn on the cob topping of homemade chili butter with garlic, lime, and ground peppers.
Fresh Corn Salad
Fruit salads shouldn’t be the only produce beauties on your summer table. This corn salad recipe is as colorful as they come, thanks to a quick blanch and some vibrant sidekicks: cucumber, sweet peppers, jalapeños, and cherry tomatoes. Make this grilled corn recipe a meal by topping it with grilled steak, shrimp, or chicken.
Fresh Corn and Chicken Chowder
Clam chowder has had its day. Ditch the East Coast fave for a good old Midwestern staple: corn. Instant potato flakes keep this chicken and corn chowder recipe thick and creamy, not to mention super speedy.
Sweet Corn Soup with Toasted Corn Guacamole
Corn and guacamole: a summer fling that just makes sense. The duo comes together in this silky soup that's both sweet and sassy -- you can thank sweet corn and poblano peppers for that.
Corn and Cantaloupe Chopped Salad
Greens can’t have all the fun. Fresh sweet corn and juicy cantaloupe join in on the chopped salad trend, alongside snappy chile pepper and a splash of lemon juice.
Vegetable Soup with Cheesy Biscuit
This comforting veggie soup is all about that corn. It calls for both the kernels and cobs to be bubbled in the broth, giving it even more sweet corn goodness.
Charred Corn with Poblanos and Feta
Fresh herbs, fresh tomatoes, and fresh kernels make this corn salad recipe one of our top fast and fresh side dishes after a big farmers market run. Start by grilling the corn to add a pleasant smoky quality to the recipe. After adding the garden goodies to the party, salty feta and a so-simple blender vinaigrette are the only corn toppings you need to finish the summer salad.
Chicken and Corn Pizza
Buttery corn gives pizza pie a whole new dimension. Pile it on with chicken, sweet pepper, lemon peel, and garlic for a fresh, fun take.
Confetti Corn Salad
Brace yourselves, party people. This confetti corn salad is about to get a little nutty -- literally. It has three nutty hits: sweet coconut, salty cashews, and corn nuts.
Mexican Pickled Pintos, Corn, and Poblanos
Three weeks may seem like a long time, but this Mexican pickled corn is totally worth the wait. Make an extra-big batch so you can top tacos, hot dogs, and burgers all summer long.
Shrimp Corn Fritters with Red Pepper Sauce
Midwest meets East Coast in this corn-shrimp love affair. The little cakes pack a fiery punch -- thanks to jalapenos and a creamy red pepper sauce. So long, crab cakes!
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Corn tortilla chips with sunny corn salsa -- could it get any more corny? Toss in chopped avocado, zingy red onions, and a splash of lime juice to color it up.