Mexican corn recipes don’t come much easier or tastier than this. The secret? Convection cooking in an air fryer! After just 14 minutes of cook time, take just one minute to coat in all the classic south-of-the-border corn on the cob toppings: butter, garlic, lime, and cilantro.

Test Kitchen Tip: No air fryer? No problem. Feel free to grill or even slow cook the corn instead.