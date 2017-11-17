Fresh Brussels Sprouts Recipes in 40 Minutes or Less
Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Balsamic isn't just for salads anymore. Pour a quick drizzle over Brussels sprouts before popping them into the oven to roast for a richer flavor than plain salt and pepper.
Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
If you don't want to wait for your oven to preheat, you can create the same rich, roasted caramelization in no time on your stove. Give sprouts an extra burst of flavor by cooking them in sherry with fresh thyme and rosemary.
Creamy Brussels Sprouts
You can never go wrong cooking Brussels sprouts in a creamy, dreamy sauce (especially when there's bacon involved!). To keep the bacon crispy, cook it separately and add just before serving.
Cinnamon-Spiced Brussels Sprouts
To balance out the sometimes-bitter flavor of Brussels sprouts, just turn to your spice rack. A sprinkle of cinnamon adds a just-right touch of sweetness that will have your guests asking for seconds.
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Lemon
Sometimes it's best to keep your sides simple. Let Brussels sprouts truly shine at your dinner table by caramelizing them on the stove using just lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and black pepper.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apples, Cherries, and Pecans
Create a combo fruit and veggie salad to serve alongside all of your fall and winter meals. The Brussels sprouts need a little extra time in the oven, so give them a head start on roasting before stirring in apple slices and dried cherries at the end.
Sprouts, Avocado, and Apple Salad
You don't have to cook your Brussels sprouts to turn them into an irresistible side. Peel away the green outer leaves and toss them with avocado, crisp apple slices, and crunchy pumpkin seeds for a step up from your usual salad.
Pear and Brussels Sprouts Slaw
Almost hearty enough to make a meal on its own, this slaw is packed with spinach, sprouts, cannellini beans, pears, and dates. Instead of store-bought, make your own dressing to drizzle over your plate. Trust us: It's worth the extra step.
Farro and Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto
You can make this farro salad as a main dish, but it tastes just as great divided into smaller portions for a side.
Soy- and Chile-Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Shiitake Mushrooms
Give your Brussels sprouts a burst of Asian-inspired flavor by adding green onions and sauce to the pan. You can also add heat to this veggie-filled side by stirring in a little extra chopped serrano chile pepper.
Brussels Sprouts Salad with Hazelnuts
When quick-cooking Brussels sprouts for a side salad, a short turn in your microwave is the way to go. Thinly slice the sprouts, then toss with hazelnuts and Pecorino Romano cheese. Who says you need lettuce for a salad?
Seared Brussels Sprouts
No fuss and no frills. These sprouts are simply seared with shallots and white wine. If you have a busy night ahead, you can make the crispy shallots up to four hours in advance and add to the Brussels sprouts later.