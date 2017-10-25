Butternut squash season has finally arrived! While we love slow-cooking this quintessential fall ingredient as much as anyone, busy autumn weeknights aren't the easiest time to fit in a slow roast. Luckily, all of these squash sides and mains add a burst of butternut to dinner in 45 minutes or less! This doesn't mean you're limited to sautéing. We have a few quick roast recipes you can still serve in almost no time.