If you're pro pickle, then you're bound to swoon over these dill pickle snacks and pickle-inspired dinner recipes. Including crunchy pickle chips, stuffed pickle poppers, pickle dip, and more, these dill pickle snacks and suppers showcase your favorite flavors in diverse and delicious ways.

01 of 08 Air-Fryer Pickle Chips View Recipe Matthew Clark Reportedly invented in Atkins, Arkansas in the late 1960s as part of an event called "Picklefest" (which we now want to host in our towns, too), deep-fried pickle slices are now a mainstay on many sports bar menus. Our air-fryer rendition of the crunchy, crowd-pleasing dill pickle snack is remarkably flavorful and craving-busting for far fewer calories. Plus, you don't have to worry about the pot of scorching hot oil! While the pickle chips crisp up, stir together the 2-ingredient dipping sauce. Sriracha ranch makes these even more impossible to resist.

02 of 08 Open-Faced Cuban Sandwich View Recipe Blaine Moats For a snack-sized version of this pickle sandwich recipe, use the same toppings on slices of toasted baguette. Or for an even more fitting base, seek out a long, thin loaf of Cuban bread to slice into small ½-inch thick slabs. Toast up your carb base of choice, then slather it with a few classic Cuban sandwich fixings, including mustard, dill pickle slices, ham, roast beef, and Swiss cheese.

03 of 08 Pickle Poppers View Recipe Hannah Bigot Think of this easy party snack idea like a mash-up of jalapeño poppers and pickle dip. We call for stuffing the dill pickle snacks with a creamy, cheddar-infused, and jalapeño-spiked filling. Then instead of battering and frying the pickles, try wrapping them in ham or turkey and baking them until bubbly. Every Midwestern mom would be so proud!

04 of 08 BLT Potato Salad View Recipe Karla Conrad In other mash-up recipe news, this potato salad fuses three favorites into one. Potato salad meets BLT sandwich and crunchy stadium-style pickles in this potluck-winning side dish. For a snack serving that's easy to enjoy on-the-go, portion the potato salad into small mason jars or cups and tie on or display next to forks.

05 of 08 Crispy Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwiches View Recipe Carson Downing The secret is out. The key ingredient in Chick-Fil-A's popular chicken sandwich recipe? Dill pickle brine. The salty solution adds a hint of flavor and so much juiciness to the meat. This fast food-inspired sandwich is so tasty, we're pretty sure you'll want the sandwiches full-size. But for a snack portion, cut each boneless chicken breast in half and serve the same fillings and toppings (including lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices, of course) inside slider buns.

06 of 08 Pickle Dip Wreath View Recipe Matthew Clark Whether you call it pickle dip or pickle wrap dip, it's one of the must-have elements of many Midwestern parties. For this dill pickle snack, we doubled up on dill to really amplify the herby goodness, then gave it a makeover for the holidays. But we're firm believers that this make-ahead dip is far too tasty to reserve for the winter holidays alone. So feel free to serve it by the bowl-full, sans wreath decor, any time of year.

07 of 08 Dill and Cheese Beer Bread View Recipe Andy Lyons If you're more down with dill than the tanginess of pickles, these next two recipes are for you. Calling for just six ingredients, two of which are dill-based, this beer bread is easy to make and easy to love. For a party-sized snack (and so there are no battles over who gets the biggest slice), bake it in mini loaf pans or a muffin tin.