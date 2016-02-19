Cauliflower Comeback: 12+ Creative Cauliflower Recipes

By BH&G Food Editors
February 19, 2016
Cauliflower is making a comeback! No longer is it a bland, boiled side dish. Old-school cauliflower has been reinvented as cauliflower pizza crust, cauliflower steaks, cauliflower couscous, and just darn delicious roasted cauliflower. Seem too good to be true? Try these creative cauliflower recipes and see for yourself.
Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Cauliflower Rice Cakes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Revive two retro veggies -- cauliflower and peas -- with this healthy snack recipe. Mini cauliflower cakes get loads of flavor from cilantro, curry powder, and Parmesan cheese. A schmear of vibrant pea pesto makes this recipe party-ready if you want to serve it as a healthy appetizer.

Make-ahead tip: Mix up the cauliflower rice cake mixture and the pesto a day ahead for quick day-of prep!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top this cauliflower pizza crust with whatever sauce and toppings your heart desires (don’t worry -- we provide suggestions for you). Swapping a cauliflower crust for the usual pizza dough adds vitamins and minerals while slashing calories and carbs.

3 of 16

Cauliflower Couscous

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a lower-carb and gluten-free option to traditional couscous, try your hand at this cauliflower version. When paired with baby spinach, walnuts, and dried fruits, the recipe gives you a healthy side dish loaded with nutrients, including 4 grams each of fiber and protein.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

It’s veggies on veggies, folks! A cauliflower steak seasoned with crushed red pepper oil gets nicely golden in a super hot oven. Top with a balsamic vinegar-spiked veggie medley for a nutrition-packed healthy recipe.

5 of 16

Roasted Cauliflower -- A Can't-Beat Classic

Roasted veggies (including roasted cauliflower) are all the rage, and for good reason: They're delicious! See how to roast vegetables at home.

6 of 16

Pink Power Smoothies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

No, we didn’t make a mistake -- this healthy smoothie is also a cauliflower recipe! You’ll hardly notice the cauliflower, though, with the addition of watermelon and strawberries for sweetness and pretty pink color. It makes a healthy snack recipe with only 87 calories..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Spaghetti with Cauliflower, Capers, and Lemon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cauliflower, with its neutral flavor, is a great vegetable addition to your pasta recipes. Here it takes on the pungent flavor of capers, citrusy lemon, and salty Parmesan. To “hide” the veggie better, chop it into smaller florets.

8 of 16

Crispy Cauliflower Steak Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Panko-crusted cauliflower steaks make a “meaty” sandwich filler when joined with creamy Havarti cheese and tangy pickled veggies.

9 of 16

Orange Chicken Thighs with Cauliflower Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ditch the boring side dishes and serve up some simply seasoned cauliflower “rice.” If you’re feeling extra adventurous, use a colored cauliflower like the purple cauliflower we used here. Serve the chicken thighs dressed in a slightly sweet soy-citrus sauce to make a complete meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Cauliflower Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If hummus is starting to seem ho-hum, give this veggie-twisted version a go! The traditional tahini, garlic, oil, and lemon flavors are all here, but we swapped in cauliflower for the garbanzo beans and added cilantro for fresh flavor and color. Digging the green hue? Make it even greener by using green cauliflower.

11 of 16

Smoky Cauliflower Soup with Crumbled Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Start your meal with this elegant first-course cauliflower soup recipe. Smoked paprika lends flavor and color, while bacon, tarragon, and pepper make pretty toppers.

12 of 16

Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Fritters

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Foods in fritter form are always delicious, and this sweet potato-cauliflower combo is no exception. The sweet and savory appetizer recipe gets amped-up flavor from fresh sage and rosemary and a touch of cayenne pepper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Buffalo-Style Cauliflower Florets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cayenne pepper sauce, paprika, cumin, and other spices deliver all of the powerful flavor of buffalo wings, but without all of the calories. Serve these crispy florets at your next tailgate or party.

14 of 16

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't try to resist this silky side-dish soup. Roasted and pureed cauliflower and onion paired with fresh herbs and a dose of half-and-half is as irresistible as it is simple. Sprinkle with cracked pepper and additional herbs for a pretty topper.

15 of 16

Cauliflower Spread

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dips and spreads are always a party favorite, but if you’re anything like us, they’re too easy to overindulge on. Enter this make-ahead creamy cauliflower spread. Enjoy about 1/3 cup for only 39 calories and 2 g carb! Spread it onto sliced veggies for a completely guilt-free appetizer recipe or use on crusty bread slices.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sure, you’ve probably had roasted cauliflower before, but the addition of cranberries and fresh mint with a honey-balsamic sauce takes the healthy side dish to new flavor heights. Bonus: A serving is a whole cup for only 135 calories plus 4 grams of fiber!

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next