Revive two retro veggies -- cauliflower and peas -- with this healthy snack recipe. Mini cauliflower cakes get loads of flavor from cilantro, curry powder, and Parmesan cheese. A schmear of vibrant pea pesto makes this recipe party-ready if you want to serve it as a healthy appetizer.

Make-ahead tip: Mix up the cauliflower rice cake mixture and the pesto a day ahead for quick day-of prep!