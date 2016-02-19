Cauliflower Comeback: 12+ Creative Cauliflower Recipes
Cauliflower Rice Cakes
Revive two retro veggies -- cauliflower and peas -- with this healthy snack recipe. Mini cauliflower cakes get loads of flavor from cilantro, curry powder, and Parmesan cheese. A schmear of vibrant pea pesto makes this recipe party-ready if you want to serve it as a healthy appetizer.
Make-ahead tip: Mix up the cauliflower rice cake mixture and the pesto a day ahead for quick day-of prep!
Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza
Top this cauliflower pizza crust with whatever sauce and toppings your heart desires (don’t worry -- we provide suggestions for you). Swapping a cauliflower crust for the usual pizza dough adds vitamins and minerals while slashing calories and carbs.
Cauliflower Couscous
For a lower-carb and gluten-free option to traditional couscous, try your hand at this cauliflower version. When paired with baby spinach, walnuts, and dried fruits, the recipe gives you a healthy side dish loaded with nutrients, including 4 grams each of fiber and protein.
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks
It’s veggies on veggies, folks! A cauliflower steak seasoned with crushed red pepper oil gets nicely golden in a super hot oven. Top with a balsamic vinegar-spiked veggie medley for a nutrition-packed healthy recipe.
Roasted Cauliflower -- A Can't-Beat Classic
Roasted veggies (including roasted cauliflower) are all the rage, and for good reason: They're delicious! See how to roast vegetables at home.
Pink Power Smoothies
No, we didn’t make a mistake -- this healthy smoothie is also a cauliflower recipe! You’ll hardly notice the cauliflower, though, with the addition of watermelon and strawberries for sweetness and pretty pink color. It makes a healthy snack recipe with only 87 calories..
Spaghetti with Cauliflower, Capers, and Lemon
Cauliflower, with its neutral flavor, is a great vegetable addition to your pasta recipes. Here it takes on the pungent flavor of capers, citrusy lemon, and salty Parmesan. To “hide” the veggie better, chop it into smaller florets.
Crispy Cauliflower Steak Sandwiches
Panko-crusted cauliflower steaks make a “meaty” sandwich filler when joined with creamy Havarti cheese and tangy pickled veggies.
Orange Chicken Thighs with Cauliflower Rice
Ditch the boring side dishes and serve up some simply seasoned cauliflower “rice.” If you’re feeling extra adventurous, use a colored cauliflower like the purple cauliflower we used here. Serve the chicken thighs dressed in a slightly sweet soy-citrus sauce to make a complete meal.
Cauliflower Hummus
If hummus is starting to seem ho-hum, give this veggie-twisted version a go! The traditional tahini, garlic, oil, and lemon flavors are all here, but we swapped in cauliflower for the garbanzo beans and added cilantro for fresh flavor and color. Digging the green hue? Make it even greener by using green cauliflower.
Smoky Cauliflower Soup with Crumbled Bacon
Start your meal with this elegant first-course cauliflower soup recipe. Smoked paprika lends flavor and color, while bacon, tarragon, and pepper make pretty toppers.
Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Fritters
Foods in fritter form are always delicious, and this sweet potato-cauliflower combo is no exception. The sweet and savory appetizer recipe gets amped-up flavor from fresh sage and rosemary and a touch of cayenne pepper.
Buffalo-Style Cauliflower Florets
Cayenne pepper sauce, paprika, cumin, and other spices deliver all of the powerful flavor of buffalo wings, but without all of the calories. Serve these crispy florets at your next tailgate or party.
Roasted Cauliflower Soup
Don't try to resist this silky side-dish soup. Roasted and pureed cauliflower and onion paired with fresh herbs and a dose of half-and-half is as irresistible as it is simple. Sprinkle with cracked pepper and additional herbs for a pretty topper.
Cauliflower Spread
Dips and spreads are always a party favorite, but if you’re anything like us, they’re too easy to overindulge on. Enter this make-ahead creamy cauliflower spread. Enjoy about 1/3 cup for only 39 calories and 2 g carb! Spread it onto sliced veggies for a completely guilt-free appetizer recipe or use on crusty bread slices.
Roasted Cauliflower with Cranberries
Sure, you’ve probably had roasted cauliflower before, but the addition of cranberries and fresh mint with a honey-balsamic sauce takes the healthy side dish to new flavor heights. Bonus: A serving is a whole cup for only 135 calories plus 4 grams of fiber!