Delicious Carrot Recipes for Every Meal of the Day
Cumin-Roasted Carrots, Onions, and Lemons with Bean Spread
Inspired by the flavors of the Mediterannean, we make this roasted carrot recipe on repeat. The just-so-happens-to-be-vegan roasted vegetables dish turns into a main once you add lavash or flatbread, a garlicky bean spread (aka skordalia), and a shower of fresh dill. We highly recommend you whip up a double batch of that spread while you’re at it—extras are amazing as a sandwich condiment, crostini-topping, or vegetable dip.
Air-Fried Balsamic Glazed Carrots
Craving a glazed carrot recipe but don’t want to heat up your whole kitchen? Or shy on oven space, say, on a holiday? We’ve got your back with this air-fryer vegetable option. Simply “fry” the honey-coated carrots in the countertop appliance, toss with balsamic glaze, and garnish with chives. Colorful, craveable, and cool.
Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cream Pies
Oatmeal cream pies taste like childhood, if you ask us. But we might love our vegetable-infused delicious carrot recipe riff on the Little Debbie cookie sandwich even more! A half cup of shredded carrots ensures the oatmeal-raisin cookie crumb is super moist and chewy, and just sturdy enough to secure a generous scoop of cream cheese frosting inside.
Sticky Roasted Carrots with Citrus
Think of this oven-roasted carrots recipe as the revamp of Grandma’s honey-glazed carrots recipe. Two big bunches of carrots play the starring role, with a supporting cast of red onion, plenty of citrus, chiles, and maple syrup. The sidekick—a swoosh of sweet and nutty tahini-orange sauce—is what really takes this dish to gourmet heights.
Carrot Soup with Tarragon and Cream
A hearty potato-leek soup meets a garden-fresh carrot soup recipe with delightful results in this one-pot appetizer soup. Toss 2 cups of chopped carrots in a large saucepan with all of the aforementioned ingredients, garlic, shallot, chicken broth, fresh herbs, and a splash of white wine, then simmer until the veggies are tender. Then use an immersion blender to blitz it to your desired consistency. Season to taste, top with a splash of cream, and prepare to accept loads of rave reviews.
Carrot Cake Bread
Ideal for a sweet brunch menu addition or a dessert, this quick bread is scented with cinnamon and studded with candied pecans. Try it as a whole carrot or baby carrot recipe to use up extra produce; either shreds down perfectly to incorporate well into the bread batter. For an irresistible crown, add a swirl of the ultra-easy, 60-second cream cheese drizzle.
Carrot and Chickpea Skillet
One serving of this garbanzo bean, cauliflower, and sautéed carrots recipe will be all the proof you need that vegan eating can be flavorful and satisfying. (It packs in 14 grams each of protein and fiber!) One BH&G home cook deems this “a great single-skillet meal,” and we couldn’t agree more. Smoked paprika and cumin lend warm, smoky notes that play nicely with the sweet-tart orange juice and savory vegetable broth.
Carrot-Pecan Ice Cream Cake
Instead of serving ice cream with your carrot cake, stack it between the layers of said cake. This recipe using fresh carrots isn’t shy on them, with 1½ cups of shredded carrots in the batter alongside chopped pecans, shredded coconut, and dried cranberries or raisins. Bake and cool the ice cream cake (we promise it’s worth the wait), then choose your ice cream pairing—rum raisin, vanilla, butter pecan, or cinnamon ice cream all taste out-of-this-world here.
Carrot Orzotto
Craving creamy risotto, but can’t find or don’t have arborio rice? We use the same technique with easy-to-find, affordable orzo in this carrot side dish recipe. In addition to the shredded carrot mixed with the itty-bitty pasta, we infuse the chicken broth base with carrot juice to deliver a double dose of garden flavor in the same one-pan 30-minute dinner recipe.
Orange-Braised Carrots with Raisins
Thanks to orange juice, raisins, and cinnamon, this vegetable side dish almost tastes like candy. And get this: You need just one skillet and 30 minutes to bring it to the table. Use small whole carrots with the tops still on for a pretty presentation for this warm carrot-raisin salad recipe.
Carrot and Zucchini Bars
Think cookie bars—essentially denser 9 x 13 cakes—can’t be good for you? This baked carrot recipe is about to change your mind. Our carrot bars are packed with naturally-sweet raisins and honey, heart-healthy walnuts, and low-cal zucchini. A citrus-cream cheese frosting caps things off with just enough decadence.
Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
“This stuff is addictive! Looks fancy for a quick lunch or appetizer when company comes, even though it's super-simple to make,” raves one BH&G reader. This elegant carrot soup recipe gets a dash of sophistication via leeks (in place of onions) and a showy crème fraîche swirl on top.
Glazed Carrots with Pistachios
Sweet brown sugar plus earthy carrots equals an off-the-charts delicious, super-simple candied carrots recipe. And we mean simple. This holiday menu-worthy creation calls for just a few other ingredients—pistachios, fresh thyme, butter, and salt.
Chicken and Parmesan Noodles
This is not your average, ho-hum chicken dinner. With nutty Parmesan, tender grilled chicken coated in fresh basil pesto, and satisfying angel hair pasta, this delicious carrot recipe tastes like something you might order from a fancy restaurant. Only you need to know it takes a mere 20 minutes, start to finish.
Carrot Breakfast Cookies
Garden fresh carrot recipes for breakfast?! We fully support it, especially when it comes in cookie form. These satisfying carrot cake-inspired cookies are a quick and easy grab-and-go breakfast option that sneaks in a surprising amount of nutrition (including more than your daily dose of vitamin A).
Carrots and Snap Peas with Citrus Gremolata
Spring tastes like this warm carrot salad recipe. Sauté baby carrots and sugar snap peas with shallot and garlic, then sprinkle with a bright mixture of lemon peel, fresh parsley, and toasted almonds. The resulting side dish is equal parts tasty, healthy, and easy, and it’s one you’ll turn to time and time again for busy weeknights and fancier holiday dinners, too.
Rosemary and Carrot Ribbon Pappardelle
Take a break from zoodles and try this unique produce-packed pasta remix instead. This 30-minute recipe using carrots allows you to get in on the veggie noodle trend—and you need only 5 ingredients to make it a reality. The combo of regular pasta and carrot ribbons means added nutrition while still taking care of your carb craving.
Ginger-Carrot Cake
Freshly grated ginger adds a spicy twist to this beloved American classic. No need to wait for spring or Easter to whip it up—this warmly-spiced carrot cake is a delight (and a total crowd-pleaser) in any season. Crunchy walnuts lend a lovely textural boost, while tangy orange juice brightens things up. In tandem with the earthy carrots, the flavors make this one of our favorite layer cakes of all time.
Herb-Garlic Beef Roast
This restaurant-quality beef, potato, and steamed carrots recipe is even better than a 30-minute meal. It’s a 19-minute one! To make it, season savory beef roast (semi-homemade for speed) with flavorful Italian parsley and freshly ground pepper; fresh carrots and red potatoes complete the weeknight dinner winner.
Tuscan Bean Soup
Think outside of the can. The can of store-bought soup, that is. Cannellini beans, baby carrots, and spinach are the stars of this Italian-inspired carrot soup recipe that comes together in a single Dutch oven and can be spoon-ready in just 20 minutes.
Curried Carrot Spread
Flavored with a zesty blend of curry powder, cumin, and garlic, this hearty, scoopable, and spreadable carrot recipe is hard to resist. (So we don’t even try!) Beans pump up the protein so a couple generous scoops make for a satisfying afternoon snack, especially once you add a side of warm pita or naan bread and some fresh veggie sticks.
Carrot Dip
Give your creamy party dip a fresh makeover for spring. Shredded root vegetables amp up the nutrition in the rich sour cream and cream cheese dish. Horseradish and green onion add a kick to this party-perfect carrot recipe that’s a treat with fresh veggies, crackers, or pita chips.