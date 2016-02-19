Recipes Using a Can of Tomatoes (That Go Far Beyond Marinara Sauce)
Hearty Vegetable Cacciatore
Can of tomatoes used: 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
Endlessly customizable, you can dress up this canned peeled tomatoes recipe with nearly any vegetables you have handy. (Or add vegetables that you need to use up.) We recommend meaty portobello mushrooms and buttery fingerlings to make this vegan dinner recipe feel hearty enough to be a meal. Briny olives and a splash of white wine elevate the flavors to gourmet territory.
Chipotle Turkey Chili
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes
We know what you're thinking: A can of tomatoes in a pot of chili; been there, done that. But why mess with a good thing? Not only does this spicy turkey chili taste dang good—it's good for you, too. Each serving of this recipe using canned tomatoes has just 277 calories (and a whopping 35 grams of filling protein) per serving!
Penne with Tomato-Eggplant Sauce
Can of tomatoes used: 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
Wondering what to make with canned tomatoes? This slow-cooked sauce is a brilliant meal-starter! Mushrooms and eggplant thicken the texture and lend rich, earthy qualities, while oregano, parsley, and garlic take your taste buds on a trip to Italy. Try this sauce spooned over penne, then use any leftovers as a pizza topping tomorrow.
Related: Our Best Italian Recipes
Pork and Squash Enchiladas
Can of tomatoes used: 10-oz. can diced tomatoes and green chiles
A canned tomato-chile mix combines with some unexpected produce in this tangy enchilada recipe. Add winter squash and onion, then welcome pork tenderloin and spices into a tortilla-wrapped flavor fiesta. If desired (and if you don’t have the anti-cilantro gene!), garnish this recipe using diced tomatoes with sour cream and fresh cilantro.
Gluten-Free Short Ribs over Gorgonzola Polenta
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes
Canned diced tomatoes and a large dose of bold red wine make an easy sauce for tender beef from the slow cooker. As if that wasn’t decadent enough, we suggest piling the fall-apart tender braised meat over a bed of blue cheese polenta to soak up all of that simmer sauce. Who says you can't make an elegant dinner using a can of tomatoes?
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker $34.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Virgin Mary Smoothies
Can of tomatoes used: 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
Healthy snack alert! That can of tomatoes shines (just look at the rich tomatoey color of the drink) in this healthy smoothie recipe. Don't worry, if you want this snack at work, we don't expect you to travel with a blender; make-ahead directions are included for this canned peeled tomatoes recipe.
Ravioli Lasagna with Baby Kale and Italian Sausage
Cans of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes + 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes
Hit the fast-forward button on a lusciously cheesy lasagna. This recipe using diced tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, and refrigerated cheese ravioli calls for just 25 minutes of prep time. Layer that together with plenty of shredded mozzarella, chicken sausage, and Italian seasonings, then bake to bubbly perfection.
Buy It: Fiesta 9- x 13-inch Baker, $59.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
Beef Taco Pie
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes
Tacos get a less-messy makeover in this recipe using diced tomatoes. The so-easy, so-tasty beef taco pie takes similar ingredients as regular tacos (including flour tortillas, ground beef, chili powder, and tomatoes) and pops ‘em into a skillet casserole. Slice into pie-like wedges and enjoy by the forkful.
Fire-Roasted Tomato and Italian Sausage Grinders
Cans of tomatoes used: Two 14.5-oz. cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes + 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes
Not one, not two, but THREE cans of tomatoes give these quick-prep, slow-cooked sandwiches tremendous sauciness. One bite and you'll agree that three is the magic number. The herb-seasoned sauce is the perfect complement to the just-spicy-enough sausage and salty, melty provolone cheese.
Sloppy Joe Tostadas with Yams and Black Beans
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
Wondering what to make with canned tomatoes that will please even picky eaters? Behold, the absolutely, positively delicious sloppy joe tostada. Remember to keep your napkin at the ready, loads of canned tomatoes and crumbly queso fresco on top up the mess factor. But it's totally worth it!
Related: How to Can Tomatoes Expertly
Tilapia Pasta
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes
Fast, family-friendly, and flavorful? Yep, this budget-friendly recipe using diced tomatoes has it all! This seafood pasta looks and tastes like something you’d order at a nice Italian trattoria, but can be on your table in just 40 minutes.
Vegetarian Gumbo
Can of tomatoes used: 28-oz. can diced tomatoes
No need to stir and fuss over a pot of gumbo for hours. After 10 minutes prep time, six ingredients, and three steps, your slow cooker does all of the rest of the work to get this recipe using diced tomatoes ready for the table. When fresh peppers and okra aren’t in season, frozen works just as well so you can make this Cajun entrée any time of year.
Mango-Chicken Tinga
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
Sweet + smoky = a Mexican recipe unlike anything you've had before. Don't believe us? Try the combo of mango nectar and fresh pineapple with chipotle peppers and, of course, a can of tomatoes, and see for yourself.
Chicken Breasts with Smoky Pepper Sauce
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
Looking for a quick and easy chicken breast recipe that's actually delicious? This recipe using diced tomatoes calls for a pinch of smoked paprika to infuse just the right level of kick in this 35-minute dinner. So. Much. Deliciousness.
French Garden Soup
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can petite diced tomatoes
If spring was a soup, this canned tomatoes recipe would be it. Every bite is jam-packed with yummy veggies, and yes, we combined fresh and canned vegetables. Why not? It's the best of both worlds: great flavor and quick prep time thanks to diced canned tomatoes.
Related: Healthy Dinner Recipes for Spring
Farro, Bean, and Sweet Potato Braise
Can of tomatoes used: 14.5-oz. can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
You’ll almost want to give your slow cooker a hug after making our hearty sweet potato braise. The tasty mix of canned roasted tomatoes, grains, beans, and veggies is a mouthwatering set-and-forget slow cooker recipe (our favorite kind!). This basil-garnished entrée proves that meatless meals can be full of flavor.