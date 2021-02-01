This flavorful recipe uses two bags of dried black-eyed peas and two pounds of smoked pork hocks to serve a crowd (or your hungry family with the possibility of delicious leftovers). It’s one of our go-to New Year’s black-eyed peas recipes thanks to its quantity and five-star ratings from home cooks. Why for New Year’s, you ask? Because the beans are thought to bring luck if you start your year with them.

