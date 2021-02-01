Black-Eyed Peas Recipes to Make All Year (Not Just on New Year’s Day or Mardi Gras)
Tradition says you should eat black-eyed peas for New Year’s Day, but the legume is a wonderful ingredient the other 364 days in the year, too. Packed with fiber and protein, they make any recipe more satisfying and their neutral flavor mean they work in all sorts of dishes. Try our best black-eyed peas recipes for appetizers, sides, and entrées to start cooking with the ingredient year-round.
Black-Eyed Peas
This flavorful recipe uses two bags of dried black-eyed peas and two pounds of smoked pork hocks to serve a crowd (or your hungry family with the possibility of delicious leftovers). It’s one of our go-to New Year’s black-eyed peas recipes thanks to its quantity and five-star ratings from home cooks. Why for New Year’s, you ask? Because the beans are thought to bring luck if you start your year with them.
Related: How to Cook Dried Beans: 3 Simple Steps to Make Your Favorite Recipes
Black-Eyed Pea & Quinoa Salad
Hands down, one of our best black-eyed peas recipe for summer months, this side dish is practically exploding with fresh flavors. A half-cup of lime juice, fresh sweet corn, tomato, and cilantro all add summer flavor vibes. And of course, there are black-eyed peas. One can of those plus one can of black beans combine for a protein- and fiber-filled side perfect for potlucks because it serves 16 and can be made a day ahead.
Black-Eyed Pea Succotash
Black-eyed peas are commonly considered a staple of southern cuisine and the addition of okra here makes this colorful bowl feel even more like a southern black-eyed peas recipe when you’re craving those flavors. At 265 calories with 12 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, you can use this dish as a hearty side or light entrée.
Black-Eyed Pea Spread
We love to serve this black-eyed pea dip for a healthier game-day snack. Though it eats hearty and creamy, it stays light thanks to Greek yogurt and light mayo. The canned black-eyed peas offer fiber and protein, too. Bake everything topped with cheese in a pie plate until bubbly for a satisfying hot dip.
Buy It: Threshold Stoneware Pie Dish ($10, Target)
Three-Bean White Chili
Black-eyed peas recipes are most popular around New Year’s and Mardi Gras holidays. As those occasions are in the cold winter months, we love this cozy chili as a celebratory recipe that also feels seasonal. All the beans and a bit of sour cream boost the protein in each serving to 19 grams so there’s no need for meat. If you want a vegetarian black-eyed peas recipe for chili, simply swap in vegetable broth for the chicken broth called for.
Related: House Floats, Beads, and the Unstoppable Spirit of Mardi Gras
Vegetarian Hoppin' John
A typical hoppin’ John recipe includes some form of pork, but you won’t miss the meat in our vegan black-eyed peas recipe thanks to lots of colorful veggies, smoky chipotle pepper, and fresh parsley. Every ingredient fits into a plant-based diet (even though we named it vegetarian, it’s truly vegan).
Barbecued Pork Tenderloin Salad
With pork tenderloin and bacon, this canned black-eyed peas recipe enjoys double the pork flavors. A generously-seasoned pork loin is grilled 30 to 35 minutes while you whip up the salad base. Then, serve with irresistible corn bread cubes for your new favorite take on croutons.
Black-Eyed Pea Relish
Here’s a black-eyed pea recipe that can be served as a dip, side dish, or topper for your desired protein. And talk about fast. The only real prep of this quick black-eyed pea recipe is chopping a few veggies and stirring everything together. All together it’s prepped in just about 15 minutes. Then simply chill for an hour (or more) before pulling it out to serve.
Easy Taco Soup
For an easy black-eyed peas recipe, count on canned black-eyed peas and your slow cooker. You’ll find four different kinds of beans in the fiber-filled (11 grams!) soup. The “taco” part of the name of this slow cooker black-eyed peas recipe comes from a packet of taco seasoning in the mix and the topper ideas, which are common taco ingredients.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach 6-Quart Slow Cooker ($60, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Southern Cobb Salad
Save yourself some prep time by using purchased hard-boiled eggs for this black-eyed pea salad recipe. The egg halves get filled with a homemade pimiento cheese dressing (and egg yolks) so no one will be able to tell you took a shortcut. Those filled egg halves and golden fried chicken make this a stomach-stuffing main-dish salad.
Refried Black-Eyed Peas
With bacon (and some of its drippings), chile de arbol, cumin, and chili powder you’ll be hard-pressed to find a refried bean recipe more packed with flavor. A sprinkling of queso blanco and cilantro toward the end make the skillet side dish look like it belongs on a restaurant menu.
Buy It: Chile de Arbol ($6, The Spice House)