You might already know how to use your air fryer for making crispy chicken dinners or juicy burgers with less oil, but what about vegetables? Our selection of air-fryer vegetable recipes will inspire you to use the trendy countertop appliance for all types of vegetables in your fridge (and pantry). Whether you want a quick snack (air-fryer fries, anyone?) or a fancy vegetable side dish, there's a delicious recipe here for you.