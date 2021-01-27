Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Project Joy is a weekly column about the projects we're doing at home that bring us a little piece of happiness.

Nachos, tacos, quesadillas, burritos. The main ingredient tied to all these delicious foods is the delicious, versatile tortilla and it's definitely a staple ingredient in my kitchen. Since I love a good internet food hack (like those amazing copycat peanut butter cups and 2-ingredient bagels), I was immediately drawn to the latest food trend everyone seems to be making: the tortilla hack. The #tortillatrend tag on TikTok has 3.3 billion views so far and it's not hard to see why. All you do is slice a tortilla halfway from the middle, place a different ingredient on all four sections of a tortilla. Fold it up, give it a sear in a pan, and you've got the perfect amount of each flavor in one bite. If you haven't scrolled past a video of one of these wrapped beauties yet, now's your chance to see what all the fuss is about and try it out at home. Trust me, it's worth it.

Image zoom Credit: Katlyn Moncada

How to Make the Trendy Tortilla Wrap Hack at Home

To get started, you'll need a large tortilla. I recommend flour tortillas ($2, Target) since corn is more likely to crack. From there, you'll need four ingredients. You can use deli meat, veggies, taco fillings, whatever's in the fridge. For my first attempt I went the vegan breakfast route by using some plant-based fillings.

Cut a slit from the center of the tortilla to the edge closest to you. Add your fillings to each quadrant. I used scrambled tofu (like this recipe from our sister site AllRecipes), spinach, roasted red peppers, and spicy dairy-free cheese ($6, Target). And now let the magic folding begin! Start with the bottom left and fold each quarter over the next, moving clockwise. Place your folded tortilla wrap into a nonstick skillet ($20, Bed Bath & Beyond), grill pan, or panini press. Toast over medium heat a few minutes per side until it's heated through and got a nice golden-brown crispy outside. Add your favorite toppings (if desired) and enjoy!