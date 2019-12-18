Quick and easy chicken recipes, crowd-pleasing holiday desserts, and elegant Sunday dinner options reign supreme in this collection of our top 10 recipes of 2019. These were the most popular dishes of the year on BHG.com. The recipes are popular now, but will stand the test of time, so be sure to add them to your official recipe arsenal to enjoy for generations to come.

10. Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables

Healthful, fast, and affordable, this Italian entrée earns a triple crown as a weeknight meal. One BHG.com recipe reviewer says, “This is delicious and easy, and has been in my rotation for years now! Since 2014, I've been making double sauce because we like a gob on rice to go with it, too.” Pile the honey-balsamic chicken atop rice, quinoa, or mashed potatoes for a heartier meal.

9. Roast Turkey

No holiday table is complete without a picture-perfect turkey as the centerpiece, and this foolproof method guides you through every step of the process. That way, you’ll feel confident that yes, you can roast a beautiful bird that’s juicy and cooked to perfection even if it’s your first time hosting the big meal. The keys: Roasting slow and low and brushing the turkey with a coating of oil to crisp up the skin. (Psst...if you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, we have oodles of ideas to put them to great use!)

8. Meat Loaf

A handful of kitchen staples transform into a marvelous meal with this classic comfort food recipe. Ground beef (or pork or lamb), ketchup, mustard, brown sugar, and a few selections from the spice cabinet team up to create a meat loaf quite possibly better than Grandma made. (Shh...we won’t tell!)

7. Pickle Poppers

If unexpected guests stop by pop these pickle appetizers in the oven. After just 15 minutes of prep and 15 minutes of bake time, they’re ready to share—and will disappear far quicker than it takes to make a batch. With salty, tangy pickles, rich cheddar-cream cheese filling, savory deli meat, and mildly spicy pepper jelly, one bite cures all cravings at once.

6. Pumpkin-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

One of our go-to ways to use up half a can of pumpkin is these healthified chocolate chip cookies that get a nutrition boost from that winter squash and a scoop of whole-wheat flour combined with the all-purpose flour. Bake a big batch in advance and freeze for up to three months in a Snapware Pyrex Food Storage Container ($8.49, Bed Bath & Beyond) in case any bake sales, last-minute parties, or cookie craving emergencies arise.

5. Powdered Sugar Icing

Drizzle over bundt cakes, coat quick breads, spoon onto cookies…there are dozens of ways to make the most of this easy icing recipe. Just three ingredients combine to add the just-right amount of sweetness when buttercream frosting is a bit too heavy-duty. Mix things up based on the season by trading peppermint, almond, or lemon for the vanilla extract.

4. Sunday Oven Pot Roast

With more than 150 five-star ratings, this tender beef recipe is worth every minute of anticipation while it roasts. (Plus the top 10 recipe fills your home with enticing aromas all the while!) Broth and aromatic vegetables, plus the slow oven-cooking method makeover one of the cheapest cuts of beef to be one of the most desired. If you’re planning to be out and away from home for the day, try the same recipe in the slow cooker.

3. Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

This cheesy chicken casserole gets a headstart with leftover or rotisserie chicken, a box of rice, and a can of cream of chicken soup. And unlike many casseroles, this serves a family of four so you won’t be stuck eating leftovers for days. (Although you might want to, it’s just that good.) Briefly sauté the veggies, stir in the rest of the ingredients, and transfer to a casserole dish, like this Corningware Casserole with Glass Lid ($25.94, Walmart), to create the family-friendly dinner.

2. Browned Butter Sauce

Whether you use it as a pasta sauce (we're a fan of it with butternut squash ravioli), as a dip for bread, as a coating for homemade stovetop popcorn, or as a sauce for grilled fish or steak, this 20-minute nutty brown butter will satisfy. Make it your own by stirring in your favorite fresh herbs, such as basil, sage, oregano, or thyme. Finish with a salty aged Italian cheese and prepare to experience buttery bliss.

1. Lemon Butter Chicken Breasts

1. Lemon Butter Chicken Breasts

Our number one recipe of the year goes to a weeknight-friendly skillet chicken dinner. Ready in 30 minutes, this twist on chicken piccata goes lower-sodium without capers (although you could easily toss a spoonful or two into the mix here). Try brown rice, cauliflower rice, and cooked short-cut pasta as the delicious “bed” to hold the buttery chicken.

There you have it, the top 10 delicious recipes you came to in droves in 2019. If you haven't made them all already, it's time to get cooking!