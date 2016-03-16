The Most Momentous Cheese Pulls We've Ever Seen

Nothing is more alluring than melted, stringy, gooey cheese. Enjoy this cheesylicious roundup of the greatest cheese pulls we've ever seen.

By Natasha Kravchuk
March 16, 2016
We're pushing the cheese-pull limits with these baked cheesy ranch potatoes. These ranch potatoes are so easy, so tasty, and most important, so cheesy!

Recipe here from Natasha's Kitchen

#2: Cheesy Chili Dip

Miles of stringy cheese with every bite, this dip is everyone's favorite game-day snack. No processed cheese or canned chili here. Instead, super simple homemade yumminess.

Recipe here from Pinch of Yum

#3: Restaurant-Style White Queso

If it wasn't enough that this is a molten cheese queso, we went and added more cheese on top! This tastes like the queso you love from Mexican restaurants.

Recipe here from The Cookie Rookie

#4: Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

Add cheese until you can no longer see the casserole, then add more cheese. This cheesy hashbrown recipe from Table for Two Blog is legit! It's creamy, cheesy, and so flavorful.

Recipe here from Table For Two Blog

#5: Cheesy Meatball Skillet

It's cheese with meatballs, not the other way around. With lots and lots of stringy cheese in this meatball skillet, there's plenty of ways to enjoy it. Pop them in a sub, mix them with pasta, or dip with some bread!

Recipe here from The Cooking Jar

#6: Chicken and Mushroom Fajitas

When in doubt, put cheese on it...melted cheese. We satisfied a major craving with this famous copycat recipe. It's everything you need to make the perfect cheese-loaded fajitas!

Recipe here from Natasha's Kitchen

#7: Cheesy Skillet Meatballs with Garlic Toast

Cheesy Skillet Meatballs with Garlic Toast is just the excuse you need to eat dip for dinner. With soft pillowy meatballs nestled in gooey cheese, it's pretty much the definition of comfort food...no utensils necessary!

Recipe here from The View From Great Island

#8: Cheesy French Onion Soup

French onion soup is a luxurious soup made with only a few simple ingredients. It has a rich flavorful broth full of caramelized onions and a broiled cheesy top.

Recipe here from Simply Home Cooked

#9: Chicken Tetrazzini

How about some delicious cheese to go with those ultra creamy noodles? [hard swallow] Uhm, yaaaas!!

Recipe here from Natasha's Kitchen

#10: Eggplant Parmesan

Nothing like healthy eggplant to put your conscious at ease about all that cheese you're eating!

Recipe here from Natasha's Kitchen

Bonus! Cheesy Walk-Throughs

