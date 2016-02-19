Springform Pan Recipes That Prove the Pan Is for More Than Just Cakes

By Karla Walsh
Updated August 06, 2021
Pizza devotee? S'mores fan? Lasagna lover? These springform pan recipes prove the vessel isn't just for cheesecake anymore. Think outside of the cake (although we have plenty of ice cream cake springform pan ideas here too!) with these wide-ranging springform pan uses. Discover how to use the round, latched baking pan for beautiful springform pan cake recipes, satisfying stacked side dishes, and savory-filled dinner recipes.
Mile-High Meatless Lasagna Pie

Classic lasagna gets a towering circular remodel in our mile-high meatless pie. Layer upon layer of noodles, veggies, and gooey cheese mean you won't miss the meat in this springform pan recipe.

Layered Ice Cream Cake

Sure, you could buy an ice cream cake from your local parlor or supermarket. But we’re sweet on the idea of going the DIY route, especially if you’re making this for a loved one’s birthday (or your own!). With our mix-and-match ice cream cake springform pan concept, you can choose your favorite cake and ice cream flavors, as well as ice cream mix-ins and cake toppings.

Bittersweet Chocolate Cake

Dense, decadent, and dreamy, this fudgy cake (designed by none other than Ina Garten herself!) is a triple threat. It’s like a flourless chocolate cake and ganache had an even better baby,” one BH&G fan says of this dessert to make in a springform pan. “So glad I tried this. It’s so rich, smooth, and chocolaty!” Share if you dare; chocolate-lovers will want every last cocoa crumb for themselves.

Nutty Apple Cake

How 'bout these apples? Nestle the sweet-tart fruit in apple-pie-spiced batter, then smother in sticky caramel sauce. Hey, the doctor never specified how you get that apple a day, and we think this springform pan cake recipe is a pretty ideal Rx.

Polenta and Vegetable Torte

Wondering what to make in a springform pan come summer farmers market season? Stacks on stacks on stacks of garden-fresh vegetables add up to one incredible torte in this showy plant-based main. Hold the masterpiece together with sliced polenta.

Spinach Pancetta Quiche

If you are ready to graduate from boxed mix pancakes and frozen hashbrowns at breakfast for dinner, try this quiche in a springform pan. It looks and tastes elegant yet is totally doable to assemble on a leisurely weekend. Since it does take some time to build and bake, we definitely prefer to serve this as a cozy dinner rather than a morning meal.

Curried Turkey and Couscous Pie

Think beyond all-American flavors as you consider springform pan uses. This all-in-one dinner will take you across borders. Spiked with curry powder and cayenne pepper, fluffy couscous, and turkey breast (or chicken breast) make a cozy filling for packaged piecrust.

Classic New York-Style Cheesecake

Why mess with a good thing? This springform dessert recipe is a cheesecake purist's dream. A graham cracker crust and sky-high cream cheese filling are all you need.

Carrot-Pecan Ice Cream Cake

Cookbook author and baking legend Dorie Greenspan was kind enough to share this ice cream cake springform pan idea from her repertoire. The carrot cake batter is jam-packed with naturally sweet carrots that make the crumb uber-tender, as well as nutty pecans, shredded coconut, and warmly-spiced cinnamon. All of the above taste incredible stacked between creamy butter pecan or vanilla ice cream.

Toasty Coconut Wedges

Gone are the days of fussy drop-and-bake cookies. This toasty dessert can be cooked as one giant cookie in your springform pan then cut into snack-size slices. Just before baking this springform pan recipe, sprinkle the rim of the crispy coconut-oat wedges in coarse green (or any color) sugar if you're feeling fancy.

Bread Pudding Quiche with Berries and Bacon

Part cinnamon-swirl bread pudding, part ham-and-cheese quiche in a springform pan, this breakfast hybrid has it all. But wait, there's more! Crispy bacon and fresh berries finish the morning mashup. And you can thank the tall walls of your pan for that gravity-defying bread crumb crust.

Stacked Sweet Corn, Bean, and Beef Casserole

Transform taco night into a low-fuss fiesta. If assembling tacos one-by-one seems like too much work, pile all your favorite Mexican ingredients into a 9-inch springform pan. Flour tortillas separate layers of meat, cheese, corn, and beans in the creative casserole remix.

Grown-Up S'mores Torte

Skip the campfire. S'mores taste just as satisfying when stacked into a lofty ice cream cake springform pan-style. A quick stint in the oven before serving guarantees perfectly golden marshmallows on top.

Orange-Ginger Ricotta Tart

Become the host with the most at your next brunch gathering by serving this sweet citrus tart. (See, not all desserts made in a springform pan come in the form of cake.) Crystallized ginger flavors the homemade crust, while kumquat and orange slices create the treat’s pretty topper.

Cranberry-Pumpkin Gingerbread with Sherry-Cream Cheese Drizzle

If you’re searching for an unexpected dessert to make in a springform pan for Thanksgiving or Christmas, we’ve found the ultimate solution. Our modern interpretation of gingerbread will make you forget all about its holiday ties. Canned pumpkin keeps the bread super moist, but the real standout is its other-worldly sherry-cream cheese frosting.

Torta Rustica

What lies beneath that blanket of flaky crust that acts as the crown on this springform pan recipe? Oh, just artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, basil pesto, and salami, each in their own delectable layer. It’s like your favorite deli sandwich got a major Greek makeover.

Baumkuchen

Impress friends and family with a flaky European pastry so sophisticated they'll never guess it was made as a DIY springform pan recipe. (It sure looks like you snagged this from a fancy bakery, if you ask us.) Made with pantry staples and a dash of lemon peel, this showy final course goes over the top with easy caramel and vanilla glazes.

Sausage Pie

Next time you’re craving a slice but know that one or two thin pieces won’t actually satisfy, turn to this hearty springform pan recipe. Hidden under a thick crust of hot roll mix is a savory blend of sausage, veggies, and stringy mozzarella cheese. Shh, we won't tell your go-to pizza delivery joint you've moved on if you don't.

Soda Fountain Ice Cream Pie

Enjoy all the classic flavor of a malt-shop milkshake in one colorful springform pan cake recipe. Blend malted milk powder into fresh strawberry ice cream, then stack the cool treat onto crushed ice cream cones. For the cherry on top, we suggest adorning the whipped cream topping with your favorite candies.

