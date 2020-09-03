Pumpkin Spice Whipped Coffee Is the New Drink You'll Want to Sip All Season

It feels like years ago (it was the beginning of the pandemic) that I first tried dalgona coffee. The whipped coffee drink quickly took the internet by storm, giving us strawberry and chocolate versions, too. Now that my favorite season is upon us (yay, fall!), allow me to introduce you to your new favorite drink of the season: pumpkin spice dalgona coffee. That's right, you can easily transform that fluffy goodness with just a bit of pumpkin spice. Don't get me wrong, I couldn't be happier that the pumpkin spice latte is officially back in stores, but I also can't go shelling out the money for a PSL every time I want a coffee. If you haven't jumped on the dalgona coffee trend yet, all it takes is whipping together equal parts instant coffee or espresso (I know, but don't knock instant coffee until you try it this way), sugar, and water. It's a super inexpensive way to feel like a barista in your own kitchen. And it only takes about 5 minutes to complete. Here's how I made the pumpkin spice version of this frothy treat.