Pumpkin Spice Whipped Coffee Is the New Drink You'll Want to Sip All Season
Dalgona coffee (the unofficial beverage of quarantine) meets the PSL in this warm-spiced treat.
It feels like years ago (it was the beginning of the pandemic) that I first tried dalgona coffee. The whipped coffee drink quickly took the internet by storm, giving us strawberry and chocolate versions, too. Now that my favorite season is upon us (yay, fall!), allow me to introduce you to your new favorite drink of the season: pumpkin spice dalgona coffee. That's right, you can easily transform that fluffy goodness with just a bit of pumpkin spice. Don't get me wrong, I couldn't be happier that the pumpkin spice latte is officially back in stores, but I also can't go shelling out the money for a PSL every time I want a coffee. If you haven't jumped on the dalgona coffee trend yet, all it takes is whipping together equal parts instant coffee or espresso (I know, but don't knock instant coffee until you try it this way), sugar, and water. It's a super inexpensive way to feel like a barista in your own kitchen. And it only takes about 5 minutes to complete. Here's how I made the pumpkin spice version of this frothy treat.
How to Make Pumpkin Spice Dalgona Coffee
These instructions make enough whipped coffee for one. Feel free to double or triple the recipe based on the amount you want. I haven't had a chance to stock a fresh jar of pumpkin spice ($7, The Spice House) yet this year, so I made some of my own pumpkin pie spice.
- Add 2 Tbsp. instant coffee or espresso ($5, Target), 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar, ¼ tsp. pumpkin pie spice, and 2 Tbsp. hot water to a bowl.
- Whip the mixture 3 to 4 minutes with a hand mixer ($30, Bed Bath & Beyond) until it's pale and cloud-like in texture, similar to the stiff peak stage of whipping eggs. It will take a little elbow grease and a few extra minutes of whipping time, but it's also totally possible to do this by hand with a whisk.
- After you've got your whipped coffee, you can optionally add 1 Tbsp. of canned pumpkin here for a more distinct pumpkin flavor and color. Quickly blend in the puree just until combined so you don't lose the fluffiness.
- Fill a glass with ice and your milk of choice (I used some homemade oat milk) and gently spoon the whipped mixture on top. Admire your creation before adding your straw to give it a stir. Happy sipping!
This tastes like fall in a glass. I tried making this tasty treat with and without the pumpkin puree and while they are both delicious, the one with puree to cause the whipped coffee to deflate a bit faster. To avoid losing that fluffy volume, this blogger actually stirred the pumpkin puree into their milk rather than the whipped coffee, which I think is a stellar idea. If you want to make your pumpkin spice whipped coffee a little more special, you could also add a drizzle of caramel sauce to the bottom of your glass before the milk to make it extra sweet.
Since we're in the season of all things fall, it's time to break out all your favorite pumpkin recipes. I'm thinking a slice of pumpkin bread will accompany my pumpkin spice dalgona coffee quite nicely.
