Pumpkin Spice America: These States Go All-In On All Things Pumpkin Spice
If you're already grabbing your favorite cozy sweater and diving into the world of pumpkin spice everything, see if the rest of your state agrees with you.
It seems like fall's signature flavor makes its debut earlier every year. I'm talking about pumpkin spice, of course. The classic PSL was already on the regular rotation of drink orders at Starbucks before pool season ended and you know what? I'm not mad about it. The warm spice combo of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves combined with winter squash already make up my favorite Thanksgiving pie but also infuses all sorts of innovative products—coffee, coffee creamer, quick bread, cereal, and cookies (to name a few of the dozens). Happy hour can even include pumpkin spice hard seltzers now! I'm not the only one filling my cart with pumpkin spice everything. Instacart pulled data on all the trendy pumpkin spice products getting swooped up by consumers around the nation. Find out where your state stacks up against the rest of the country.
The Top Pumpkin Spice States in America
Instacart measured who is buying the most and least pumpkin spice products (more on what these items are specifically below) per capita compared to the rest of the nation. As you can see in the graphic above, it looks like most Americans land on either the "pro" or "against" pumpkin spice side of the spectrum, with only a few states hovering in the middle. It's not super surprising to find a tropical state like Hawaii avoiding the trend while postcard havens for autumn foliage like West Virginia are all about pumpkin spice. Here's how the highest and lowest percentages land:
Top Pumpkin Spice States
These are the states with the most pumpkin spice fans:
- West Virginia (122%)
- Iowa (90%)
- North Carolina (62%)
- Ohio (60%)
- Wisconsin (58%)
Lowest Pumpkin Spice States
These states are the least likely to add pumpkin spice-flavored foods and drinks to their carts:
- Hawaii (-65%)
- Washington, D.C. (-49%)
- Louisiana (-42%)
- Massachusetts (-37%)
- Minnesota (-36%)
The Top Pumpkin Spice Products
When you're not picking up a PSL from your favorite coffee shop, it's fun to fill your pantry with all the fun pumpkin spice products lining the shelves at the grocery store. Here are the top pumpkin spice products folks (especially in West Virginia and Iowa) are adding to their virtual carts.
- Pumpkin spice coffee creamer
- Pumpkin pie spice
- Pumpkin spice ground coffee
- Pumpkin spice cream cheese
- Pumpkin spice pumpkin bread
- Pumpkin spice buns and rolls
- Pumpkin spice cereal
- Pumpkin spice frozen waffles
- Pumpkin spice packaged cookies
- Pumpkin spice bottled coffee drinks
If the slew of pumpkin spice products in your cart isn't cutting it, grab a few cans of pumpkin puree and make some of our top pumpkin recipes. You can also upgrade your fall breakfast game by making these incredible pumpkin cinnamon rolls, a pumpkin spice latte bundt cake, and spiced donuts. I like keeping this all-purpose pumpkin baking mix on hand for pancakes or waffles to go with my pumpkin spice latte.
