Pumpkin Spice America: These States Go All-In On All Things Pumpkin Spice

It seems like fall's signature flavor makes its debut earlier every year. I'm talking about pumpkin spice, of course. The classic PSL was already on the regular rotation of drink orders at Starbucks before pool season ended and you know what? I'm not mad about it. The warm spice combo of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves combined with winter squash already make up my favorite Thanksgiving pie but also infuses all sorts of innovative products—coffee, coffee creamer, quick bread, cereal, and cookies (to name a few of the dozens). Happy hour can even include pumpkin spice hard seltzers now! I'm not the only one filling my cart with pumpkin spice everything. Instacart pulled data on all the trendy pumpkin spice products getting swooped up by consumers around the nation. Find out where your state stacks up against the rest of the country.