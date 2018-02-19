Instant Pot recipes are simple, fast, delicious, and, gasp, don’t even need to be cooked in an Instant Pot-brand cooker. Our collection of the best pressure cooker recipes can be made in any type of pressure cooker (i.e., electric, stove-top, etc.). There are a lot of options for pressure cooker recipes, but these recipes are our Test Kitchen favorites, and they’ll prove you can use a pressure cooker for every meal of the day. Choose from chicken recipes for dinner or a pressure cooker cheesecake for dessert.