The Top Food Orders and Recipes That Got Us Through 2020

With a rollercoaster of a year coming to an end, we pay tribute to one thing that always brings people together (both in-person and virtually): food.

Throughout this unexpected year, I've relied on enjoying my favorite foods (whether homemade or via takeout) for a source of comfort. Both experienced and novice cooks enjoyed passing the time making delicious banana bread and chocolate cake. For me, I experienced exciting new foods (and drinks) such as carrot bacon and whipped coffee thanks to TikTok, a major recipe resource of the year. And when our cravings couldn't be met at home? Takeout from favorite restaurants saved the day. Grubhub recently released its Taste of 2020 to give us a glimpse of the favorite orders that kept us satisfied.

Image zoom Credit: Blaine Moats

The Top Food Orders of 2020

Here's how Grubhub's top orders stacked up compared to last year:

It's no surprise comfort foods such as spicy chicken sandwiches and the must-have side of French fries (up 629% for side dish orders) are somehow more delicious when made by our favorite restaurants. And working from home or not, the day wouldn't be the same for many of us without an iced coffee.

As the late-night cravings kicked-in, Grubhub saw a 277% spike in orders for jalapeño poppers. Our hungry readers also wanted to attempt new variations of their favorite appetizers at home, as recipes for pickle poppers and crab rangoon mozzarella sticks reigned this year. The sweet tooth also kicked-in, with a big increase in late-night orders for strawberry cheesecake (303% more popular) and cinnamon rolls (210% more popular). These treats might be a little more challenging to bake and enjoy on the fly, so it's no surprise our easy-to-make crescent roll cinnamon rolls became a fan-favorite this year with a 70% increase in new views.