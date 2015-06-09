Incredible Food Mash-Ups That Combine Your Favorite Flavors into One Dish
Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks
Our BH&G readers go wild for this delicious food mash-up. We've taken the cream cheese-and-crab goodness of the popular Asian takeout appetizer and turned it into a pub favorite: the mozzarella cheese stick! The resulting mash-up flavors turn into an irresistible cheesy, melty, and crunchy snack that will disappear from the table fast.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Banana Bread
Here's a food mash-up to invoke the memorable flavors of your go-to childhood brown bag lunch. Rather than sliced bread, the classic PB&J flavors combine into a delicious loaf of banana bread. The streusel-peanut topping makes an impressive (and tasty) finish. Keep this delicious mash-up on hand for a quick breakfast.
Chicken Cheeseburger Shepherd's Pie
Enjoy a one-pot meal in this mash-up between a juicy cheeseburger and shepherd's pie. That's right, the flavors of a burger are here thanks to the addition of dill pickles, mustard, and cheese. To keep things on the leaner side, we used ground chicken, but ground beef or turkey are equally delicious ingredient substitutions.
Carrot Cake Refrigerator Oatmeal
Shredded carrot, crushed pineapple, maple syrup, and cinnamon make every bite of these homemade overnight oats taste like the layered bakery dessert you crave. The yogurt base is even a bit reminiscent of the cream cheese frosting! Top with toasted walnuts for extra crunch and a boost of antioxidants.
Korean Chicken Tacos
Bring some Asian-inspired heat to taco night with this amazing food fusion. Boneless chicken breast gets a sweet and spicy sauce made of soy sauce, lime, brown sugar, and garlic. In just 25 minutes, dinner is served! Using kimchi as a topper adds a fiery, fermented kick to every bite.
Coconut-Donut Shakes
Diner meets bakery in these pretty-as-a-picture donut shakes. The mouthwatering mash-up features a thick blend of vanilla ice cream, milk, coconut, and mini frosted donuts. Amp up the cuteness with extra sprinkles and a colorful straw.
Lasagna Pasta Chip Nachos
Nachos and lasagna are delicious on their own, so you know this Italian- and Mexican-inspired food fusion recipe is going to turn heads. Pasta chips are formed by cooking the pasta, then frying it to crispy perfection. The crunchy pasta serves as the base for a nacho-like filling of ground sausage, pasta sauce, and cheese. Sprinkle with fresh basil and you've got a delicious pile of nachos to enjoy for a creative take on classic pasta night.
Jalapeño Popper Chicken Soup
How do you enjoy your favorite fried appetizer as a meal? Turn it into a soup! This creamy soup features the spicy jalapeño popper flavor you know and love but adds chicken and bacon for a food mash-up you'll be craving on cool winter days. Bonus: The quick soup only takes 30 minutes to make with the help of already-cooked rotisserie chicken.
Banh Mi Pizza
Ah, banh mi. The trendy sandwich (complete with pork, cucumber, carrots, and jalapeños) hails all the way from Vietnam. Enjoy it slice-style by serving on a pizza crust. Show off your artistic skills by drizzling on sriracha sauce and Japanese mayo to finish the unique mash-up pie.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
For a comforting meal in a bowl, look no further than this food mash-up recipe. Creamy chicken soup plus quick, buttery biscuits equal a fast weeknight meal that might just give you the same vibes as eating a cozy dinner at your grandma's house.
S'mores Icebox Cake
Why mess with childhood flavor perfection? Instead of setting up a fire for toasting marshmallows, we've taken the classic s'mores and turned it into an easy, delicious frozen treat. With just 20 minutes of prep time, the hardest part is giving the cake enough time in the freezer before you dig in.
Pizza Quesadilla
No need to choose between Mexican and Italian tonight. This pizzadilla (don't you love our food mash-up naming skills?) allows you to enjoy a bite of both in a handy tortilla package. It's a quick and easy after school snack the kids will love munching on.
Key Lime Pie Cupcakes
Start with a boxed cake mix; end with a pie-flavor dessert that will take your taste buds on a trip to a sunny beach. A graham cracker crumble is reminiscent of the crust, while both the cream cheese filling and the buttercream showcase tangy lime juice. This sweet fusion recipe is also a great make-ahead dessert. Simply keep them stored in the fridge up to three days.
Sushirito
Just when you thought sushi couldn't be any more fun, we turned it into a burrito! This popular food mashup became a fan-favorite takeout dish in recent years, but you can easily make it at home. Drop the chopsticks and wrap up sushi rice, your protein of choice (i.e. crabmeat, tofu, chicken), and some veggies into a handheld sushi burrito for an unforgettable lunch.
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake Bars
The sweet crackle of the crème brûlée topping takes these cheesecake bars to new levels of dessert awesomeness. With a simple homemade sugar cookie crust and that oh-so-good topping, your sweet tooth is guaranteed to be satisfied.
Deviled Egg Macaroni Pasta Salad
This food mash-up just screams potluck. Rather than making deviled eggs and macaroni salad, we combined them into one simple salad. With pickled red onions, hard-cooked eggs, and chopped sweet pickles, there's a lot to love about this top-rated macaroni salad.
Upside-Down Waffle and Egg Cups
This muffin tin breakfast recipe goes beyond mash-up territory. True, it includes waffles and eggs, but also gives sausage, cheese, and syrup a moment in the morning sun. Just add a side of orange juice and your breakfast is ready.
Baked Potato Pizza
Why eat a plain baked potato when you can eat it in pizza form? When it comes to mash-ups, Guy Fieri knows what's up. This time, the culinary rock star puts garlic potatoes on pizza, along with crispy bacon, tomato, bubbly cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil.
Root Beer Float Cupcakes
This adorable cupcake mash-up perfectly embodies an iconic soda-shop specialty: the root beer float. Pour a little root beer into the batter, then embellish the light-as-air frosting with root beer candies for double the soda-pop goodness. Really boost the cute factor by adding a colorful straw to each sweet treat.
Cheeseburger-and-Fries Casserole
Here's a food mash-up all ages will adore (just look at how fun it is!). Bake ground beef, cheese and mushroom soup, and french fries into a totally tasty casserole the whole family can enjoy without standing over a grill to flip burgers. Classic condiments like chopped pickles, tomato, and red onions make colorful toppers.
Peanut Butter and "Oreo" Brookies
Talk about a mash-up! This recipe combines peanut butter cookies and Oreos brownies into one seriously sweet cookie treat. The brownie batter and peanut butter batters are made separately before fusing a tablespoon-size piece of each together. The resulting dessert is so good, you might have a hard time stopping at just one.
Mac and Cheese Dogs
These two childhood classics taste even better together. Load up your hot dog with creamy macaroni and cheese, toasty bread crumbs, and a dash of chili pepper. Warning: You may need a knife and fork to consume.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie
Step aside, PSL! The quintessential drink of fall can now be enjoyed in the form of an indulgent pie. The mash-up recipe starts as a traditional pumpkin pie but takes a turn when brewed espresso is added to the creamy custard pie base. To give it an extra nod to the sweet coffee shop drink, we like our slices served with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and extra pumpkin pie spice.
Egg Roll Soup
The veggie-and-meat combo that fills wonton wrappers makes an equally delicious base for soup in this food mash-up. Pre-shredded carrots and quick-cooking ground pork allow this easy soup to come together in 30 minutes flat. Don't worry about missing the crunch from those egg roll wrappers—we bake them and enjoy them as a crispy addition to every bowl.
Cheesecake-Stuffed Peaches
For a slightly healthier take on cheesecake, try this magical food mash-up. Cinnamon-coated peaches and lush cream cheese join to create an individual cheesecake treat you won't want to share. Simply pop them in the oven until their centers are bubbly and oozing with deliciousness.
Mimosa Pancakes
Have your mimosa and eat it, too! This creative food mash-up is perfect for the weekend brunch menu. The fluffy pancake batter gets an exciting bubbly twist with the addition of orange juice and champagne. Prepare to impress the table even more with the homemade citrus-infused champagne glaze.
Pasta and Meatballs Meat Loaf
This isn't your mom's meat loaf. This mash-up meat loaf has the ground beef and the pasta combined in the mixture. To take the food fusion further, buttery garlic bread serves as the vehicle for each mini meat loaf. Our mouths are watering just thinking about taking the perfect bite.
Baklava Monkey Bread
Give the classic monkey bread recipe a rest and try this irresistible mash-up. We still used canned biscuits as the shortcut ingredient, but give the pull-apart bread recipe a sophisticated baklava-inspired upgrade with honey, cream, butter, and a hint of lemon zest. The crunchy topping combines walnuts, pistachios, sugar, and cinnamon. Baking the sweet treat in a cast-iron skillet allows the edges to caramelize beautifully.
Strawberry Margarita Cheesecake Minis
Why not enjoy your favorite drink as a dessert? The fresh, lip-smacking flavors of margaritas (sweet strawberries and face-scrunching lime) meet cream cheese in these darling mini desserts. Bake 'em in our salted-pretzel crusts.