Nachos and lasagna are delicious on their own, so you know this Italian- and Mexican-inspired food fusion recipe is going to turn heads. Pasta chips are formed by cooking the pasta, then frying it to crispy perfection. The crunchy pasta serves as the base for a nacho-like filling of ground sausage, pasta sauce, and cheese. Sprinkle with fresh basil and you've got a delicious pile of nachos to enjoy for a creative take on classic pasta night.