Food Trends 2014

Kale is having a moment, but it's not the only veggie we have eyes for. We're revamping childhood classics like carrots, cauliflower, and peas as they take center stage on our newly balanced plates. Look for them barbecued, broiled, raw in salads, rubbed with spices, roasted, in sandwiches, and more. Root veggies like rutabaga and parsnips are also on the rise, along with charred veggies of all kinds. Charring is the perfect way to add smoky notes to your BBQ veggies.