TV and Movie Quotes About Food That Nailed It!

February 19, 2016
You know those times you need to pause and rewind because a character in a movie or TV show just said something that's speaking directly to you? Food quotes make us do that. Here are some quotes about food that speak the truth.
Start Slideshow

1 of 17

When obviously there’s only one option

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

When you need cheering up

3 of 17

When you’re having a moment with your food

Advertisement

4 of 17

When food is more important

5 of 17

When you stop and think about it for a second

6 of 17

When you’re missing home

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

When life throws you a curveball

8 of 17

When you need your wits about you

9 of 17

When all the silverware is dirty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

When mediocre food just won’t do

Download a FREE Healthy Meal Plan

11 of 17

When there’s cake involved

12 of 17

When you need something to look forward to

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

When you’re not a foodie

14 of 17

When you have a serious craving

15 of 17

When it’s a perfect match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

When your soul needs nourishing

17 of 17

When all the pieces come together just right

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next