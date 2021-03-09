13 Trader Joe's Items Our Editors Can't Leave the Store Without Buying

Find a new product to add to the cart on your next grocery run—there's more than everything bagel seasoning!

Grocery shopping can be considered a chore to some, but that's definitely not the case when it comes to scouring the aisles of popular spots such as Aldi or Trader Joe's. While the folks of the grocery chain release an annual list of customer-favorite items, our team here at Better Homes & Gardens took it upon ourselves to chat on which products we're always reaching for. It's hard to choose just one, but we managed to narrow down the Trader Joe's items we can't live without. Of course, Everything Bagel Seasoning made the list, but there are plenty of items (and even a beauty product) that might convince you to give them a try on your next grocery shopping trip.

1. Soy Chorizo

Before we get to the other editor-approved picks, I'll get things started with my favorite item: soy chorizo. I mostly eat plant-based protein these days, and Trader Joe's veggie chorizo makes it easy to skip the meat. I love sautéing it with onions, potatoes (or sweet potatoes), and black beans as a vegan dinner base for tacos or burrito bowls.

2. Hatch Chile Mac and Cheese

If you're working from home right now like we are, hearty options like this elevated frozen macaroni and cheese help you actually take a delicious lunch break. "I buy these three at a time so my freezer is always stocked," says Sheena Chihak, digital senior food editor. "Sometimes you just want to eat like a kid, but thanks to the addition of hatch chiles in the mix, this is way better than basic mac and cheese." She enjoys her mac as a side or entrée by adding whatever leftover protein is in the fridge.

3. Wild Boreal Blueberries

Frozen fruit is a great option for enjoying antioxidant-rich blueberries when they're not in season. Senior food editor Jessica Christensen enjoys Trader Joe's wild blueberries in everything from smoothies to quick bread or muffins. "They are tiny and so flavorful, which makes them perfect in baked goods," she says.

4. Everything but the Bagel Seasoning

This little jar of seasoning has quite the fan club these days, and we're definitely a part of that club. "I'm not exaggerating when I say I use this seasoning every single day. It tastes just like a classic everything bagel without being too overpowering," says Emily VanSchmus, digital assistant editor of holidays and entertaining. It really goes on, well, everything, but VanSchmus likes to "sprinkle it on egg whites to spice up a healthy breakfast or use it to make a savory at-home avocado toast."

5. Happy Trekking Trail Mix

Trader Joe's has an amazing selection of nuts and dried fruits. "I almost always grab this mix to have on hand for snacking, whether that's on-the-go or at the office." says Caitlin Sole, digital senior associate home editor. "I like that it skips traditional raisins and peanuts for cranberries, cherries, almonds, cashews, and pistachios."

6. Gluten-Free Brioche Bread

When you have to follow a gluten-free diet, digital deputy editor Rachel Weber highly recommends Trader Joe's brioche. "The gluten-free brioche bread at Trader Joe's is delightful," she says. "The slices are pretty petite, but they're the right amount of density to make a perfect grilled cheese."

7. Burrata Cheese

If you've had the pleasure of enjoying burrata cheese, you'll know it's often quite pricey. Thankfully the price point at Trader Joe's allows Chihak to always grab a container at Trader Joe's without spending so much. "The Trader Joe's burrata also includes two small balls of burrata instead of one giant ball, which I appreciate for serving the freshest cheese when I'm not using it all at once."

8. Cauliflower Pancakes

"Flavorful and crisp, Trader Joe's cauliflower pancakes made lovely small plates with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkling of green onions," says digital director Paige Windsor. She was barely finished with these little gems before rifling through recipes to create a perfect copycat version at home.

9. Unexpected Cheddar Cheese

Digital assistant home editor Jessica Bennett keeps at least one block of this cheese in the fridge at all times. "Although it's technically a sharp cheddar, it has the tangy, nutty flavor of a way pricier aged Parmesan," she says. "It features those delicious crystalline bits that give the cheese a subtle crunch, and its creamy, crumbly texture is perfect for melting (it's amazing over eggs or in a grilled cheese!). It tastes fancy enough for a special-occasion charcuterie board, but at less than $5 a block, it's affordable enough for everyday snacking, too."

10. Traditional Tunisian Harissa

Like your dishes with heat? Look no further than this rich chili paste, a recent favorite of digital home editor Caitlin Sole. She recommends "marinating salmon with the spicy seasoning for the easiest weeknight dinner or pairing it with vegetables for a side dish with a kick."

11. Rosemary Marcona Almonds

When you need a quick and healthy snack, reach for a handful of almonds. "Marcona almonds are great, but rosemary Marcona almonds are irresistible to me!" says Chihak. "Just the right mix of salt, crunch, and herb flavor keeps me going back for more and more."

12. Sun-dried Tomato and Basil Chicken Sausage

According to Christensen, these flavorful chicken sausages have made the weekly grocery shopping list for eight years. Her son especially loves them. They'd make an easy sheet pan supper or a delicious topping for homemade pizza.

13. Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Hair Mask