It's no secret people are obsessed with shopping at Costco, and our team here at Better Homes & Gardens is no exception. The membership-based wholesale chain that first took shape in the '80s is not just for business owners, but beneficial to small and large families alike. Its house brand, Kirkland, offers a variety of affordable food and household items that has collected quite the fan base over the years. But that's not the only brand of items that makes shopping at Costco budget-friendly. Here we've gathered a list of some of our most favorite items that are too good to pass up on trips to the popular retailer.

Image zoom Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

1. Sous-Vide Egg Bites

When our digital senior associate home editor Caitlin Sole was still working in the office, these sous-vide egg bites (the three cheese and turkey sausage variety, in particular) were an easy way to enjoy a hot meal while running tight on time. Each pack of two takes just one minute to microwave and "rivals the beloved Starbucks version," according to Sole.

2. Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Block

Cheese fans adore the affordable selection offered at Costco, and digital senior food editor Sheena Chihak is a big fan. "Based on the amount of cheese we go through in our house you'd think about seven people live in it," she says. "Our family is actually less than half of that, but we love our cheese, especially sharp cheddar cheese, and Tillamook's sharp cheddar to be more precise." Chihak enjoys shredding it to top chili and casseroles as well as slicing it for sandwiches and snacking. "Our fridge is never without this staple."

Image zoom Credit: Brie Passano

3. Kirkland Pesto

If you love pesto but don't want to spend the time making it from scratch, this is the Costco product for you. Pesto is a regular ingredient used by Emily VanSchmus, digital assistant editor of holidays and entertaining, and the Kirkland brand is her favorite. "Since I usually am cooking for one, Costco-size products aren't always the best option for me," she says. "But this freezes really well, so none of it goes to waste." She enjoys the pesto with Banza chickpea pasta (another Costco favorite!) or spread on baked chicken with a sprinkle of Parmesan.

4. Sabatasso's Gluten-Free Four-Cheese Pizza

Finding tasty allergy-friendly pizzas is challenging for those with gluten intolerance, and Sole's had her share of soggy cauliflower crusts. "This gluten-free frozen pizza puts most to shame," she says. "Is it anything fancy or gourmet? No, but it's easy to dress up with whatever you have on hand for a night when you're tired of cooking every single meal at home."

5. Fresh Berries

If you go through a ton of fresh produce in a week like Chihak, Costco is a huge help. "Berries are a must in all our breakfasts," she says. "Buying the large containers at Costco saves me more frequent trips throughout the week." Go ahead and buy some strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries next time you go to make a delicious berry-filled dessert.

Image zoom Credit: Jacob Fox

6. Rotisserie Chicken

When it comes to making quick and easy dinners, I always used purchased rotisserie chicken as a shortcut ingredient. The whole roasted chicken is not only juicy and flavorful on its own, it can be turned into delicious soups (the jalapeño popper chicken soup pictured above makes a regular appearance on my menu), hearty salads, and more.

7. Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Coffee

Once warmer weather hits (or any weather, really), iced coffee is a go-to for a caffeine boost. Instead of shelling out money at the café every day, Sole stocks up on these 40-ounce inexpensive bags of coffee grounds to make cold brew since it doesn't require fancy beans. "It's simple to prep a batch on a Sunday with my OXO cold-brew coffeemaker ($30, OXO) and enjoy cold drinks all week long," she says.

8. Innofoods Coconut Clusters

Finding wholesome snacks is important for anyone trying to make healthy choices while munching at home. "These coconut clusters are my favorite go-to snack item from Costco," VanSchmus says. "They're crunchy and a little bit sweet without being overpowering. I like to use them in place of granola on top of plain yogurt or take a bag on car trips for a healthy snack."

Image zoom Credit: Jason Donnelly

9. Paneer Cheese