11 Items We Buy Every Single Time We Shop at Aldi

It's no secret Aldi has a huge fan base. There are literally social media groups devoted to all the wonderful products sold by the supermarket chain. Our team here at Better Homes & Gardens is no different and we love talking about the latest, greatest food finds at favorite spots such as Aldi and Trader Joe's. Not only is Aldi super affordable, but each aisle is also packed with delicious, wholesome foods. Whether you're gluten-free, vegan, or need new Keto-friendly options for your menu, there's plenty of items to meet everyone's dietary needs. Here are some of our favorite Aldi items we can't go without.

1. Organic Berries

Baking summery desserts with fresh blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries can get costly (especially when they're organic). "I prefer to buy organic produce whenever possible and Aldi is hands-down the most economical place to get organic berries," says senior food editor Jessica Christensen.

2. Southern Grove Chili Lime Cashews

If you're anything like us, working from home made it way too easy to reach for snacks. To keep things a bit healthier, digital senior associate home editor Caitlin Sole tries to have nuts or fruit on hand. "These chili-lime cashews have a tasty mix of citrus and spice," she says. "Aldi also has salt-and-pepper cashews that are equally delightful."

3. Fresh Salmon

Incorporating seafood into your weekly meals is essential for anyone following a Mediterranean diet or trying to naturally reduce inflammation. Salmon is digital senior food editor Sheena Chihak's favorite fish option, but it can be crazy-expensive, which is why she always grabs one or two packs of the fresh, never frozen salmon at Aldi. "Admittedly, I often freeze one of them for later," she says. "But it tastes great and costs way less."

4. Earth Grown Veggie Burgers

Burgers and fries are a combo I can't resist. As a flexitarian (that rarely eats red meat), these veggie burgers hit the spot. There are a few delicious flavor options, but I highly recommend the black bean chipotle or quinoa crunch options. I love throwing a patty in my air fryer and eating it on a bed of greens for a quick, healthy lunch.

5. Simply Nature Organic Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese

When you're too busy to make homemade macaroni and cheese, a boxed version as good as Aldi's organic variety will do the trick. This one in particular is Christensen's go-to. "All my picky eaters approve of it," she says. Serve with a salad and or add some canned tuna to the pot to round out the meal.

6. Avocados

As we mentioned earlier, Aldi is great in helping us keeping fresh produce stocked on a budget. Our holidays and entertaining editor Sarah Martens, always grabs avocados because the selection is always great and she can stock up without spending a small fortune. "My daughters can each eat an entire avocado in one sitting so we go through a lot of them," she says. "Sometimes I'll grab all the fixings for homemade guacamole, and we'll just have that and chips for dinner. Always a winner in our house."

7. General Tso's Gluten-Free Chicken

For those with a gluten intolerance, it's hard to find allergy-friendly items at your favorite takeout spot. Sole enjoys this tempura chicken for an easy weeknight meal or even a fast lunch. "I typically pair it with rice and broccoli to make it more substantial," she says. "Plus, you can swap the provided sauce packet for your favorite seasoning if desired."

8. Baby Food Puree Pouches

Over the last few years, Aldi has become our digital deputy editor Rachel Weber's go-to grocery store. One of her favorite items to snag? The baby food pouches. "I've got two boys under age five and it's a great way to sprinkle in vegetables as a snack," she says. "And I enjoy the pouches when I'm in a time crunch."

9. Mama Cozzi's Take-and-Bake Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Skip the takeout menus and opt for one of Aldi's amazing take-and-bake pizzas. There's plenty of cheesy, gluten-filled options, but senior food editor Carrie Boyd always goes for the cauliflower crust pizza. "I'm not gluten-free, nor low-carb, but I'd choose this over their regular pizza," she says.

10. Specially Selected Aged Reserve White Cheddar

I love cheese. Lucky for me (and you!), Aldi has a generous selection of gourmet cheeses that rival more expensive products in fancier shops. This aged white cheddar is fairly mild and costs less than $3 for a block. It's a great addition to a charcuterie board, but I particularly enjoy its pungent flavor paired with apple slices for a snack.

11. Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Artisan Berry Crisps