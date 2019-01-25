Eat This Now

Fried Ice Cream
Make this popular restaurant dessert in your own kitchen, perfect for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Beef Birria Tacos
If you've tasted birria tacos, you likely want to know how to make birria tacos at home.
Chili-Garlic Crisp Noodles
Make your DIY chili crisp (or your purchased condiment) into a meal by using it in this chili crisp noodles recipe topped with an egg.
7 Dump Cakes for When You Need an Easy Cake Recipe
No mixer, saucepan, or other special tools are required for any of these easy dump cake recipes.
Dump Hot and Cheesy Chicken Casserole
This one dish chicken casserole recipe features a delicious mix of broccoli, chicken, green chiles, and rice.
Spicy Spring Picnic Pork
Make slow cooker sandwiches easier than ever with this dump and slow cook recipe.