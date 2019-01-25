Eat This Now

From buzzy ingredients to trendy techniques, here's everything we're talking about (and eating!) right this moment in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen. Try these recipes tonight and prepare to wow your friends and family!

What We're Eating Now

Fried Ice Cream

Make this popular restaurant dessert in your own kitchen, perfect for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. 
Beef Birria Tacos

If you've tasted birria tacos, you likely want to know how to make birria tacos at home. 
Chili-Garlic Crisp Noodles

Make your DIY chili crisp (or your purchased condiment) into a meal by using it in this chili crisp noodles recipe topped with an egg.
7 Dump Cakes for When You Need an Easy Cake Recipe

No mixer, saucepan, or other special tools are required for any of these easy dump cake recipes.
Dump Hot and Cheesy Chicken Casserole

This one dish chicken casserole recipe features a delicious mix of broccoli, chicken, green chiles, and rice.
Spicy Spring Picnic Pork

Make slow cooker sandwiches easier than ever with this dump and slow cook recipe. 
Still Crazy for Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

This kung pao cauliflower side dish will stand the test of time thanks to the Asian-inspired marinade and quick saute.
Cauliflower Rice Recipes

Faux fried rice, "couscous," and more.
Mmm Buffalo Cauliflower

Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

Sweet Cauliflower Smoothie

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Tips for Vegetables

Cook (Almost) Every Veggie in Your Instant Pot

Your favorite appliance can do even more than you realized!

All Eat This Now

Up Your Dessert Game with These Cake Pops

3 Things to Look for on a Wine Label to Choose the Best Rosé

9 Ways to Eat Avocado for Breakfast (That Aren’t Toast)

Foil Pack Recipes for Grilling Season

No-Bake Icebox Cakes and Pies Perfect for Summer

OREO-Stuffed Recipes

15 Mouthwatering Recipes That Start with Girl Scout Cookies

The Best Canned Wines

The Wildest New State Fair Foods We Can't Wait to Try

Foods We Can't Believe Exist (But Can't Wait to Try)

The Iconic Chipwich Is Making a Comeback This Summer

Zucchini Flower Recipes

Ben & Jerry's New Summer Flavor Can Only Be Found at Target

Our 10 Favorite New Trader Joe's Products (and Recipes to Put Them to Good Use)

10 Ways to Make it Easier to Hit Your Water Quota for the Day

Buzzy Caffeinated Desserts

The Tastiest Ways to Eat Vegetables at Breakfast

The Top 10 Recipes of 2017, Chosen By You!

7 Brilliant Air-Fryer Recipes

Sweet and Savory Fig Recipes Ripe for Any Occasion

Recipes Made Even Tastier with a Splash of Whiskey

Apple Pie Desserts That Aren't Actually Pie

Sweet Cinnamon Roll Desserts

Our Best Bacon Desserts

Angel Food Cake Like You've Never Seen It Before

