Easy Muffin Tin Breakfasts
Strawberry Cream Scuffins
What do you get when you cross scones and muffins? Well, scuffins, of course! These strawberries-and-cream delights are topped with fresh strawberries (and there's some in the batter, too!).
Coffee and Cream Bread Puddings
Bread pudding goes portable in this easy muffin tin breakfast. We love these sweet bread pudding cups topped with a dab of cream cheese frosting and chopped coffee beans.
Bacon-and-Egg Muffins
Crispy bacon and scrambled eggs are a match made in heaven for this easy savory muffin.
Savory Brunch Muffins
Smoked salmon, eggs, and potato chips -- yes, potato chips! -- make these muffins a complete meal in one handy package.
Berry-Orange Coffee Cakes
Mini coffee cakes are especially nice to serve during the holidays.
Trail Mix Granola Cups
DIY granola is the best granola! These granola cups have slightly indented tops, making them the perfect vehicle for a dollop of yogurt and honey.
Breakfast Ham and Egg Cups
Top these all-in-one ham-and-egg cups with basil pesto and halved cherry tomatoes, or keep things basic with a sprinkling of cheddar cheese.
Citrus-Topped Double Blueberry Muffins
Orange and lemon peel are the perfect additions to a classic double blueberry muffin. Make with fresh or frozen blueberries all year-round.
Oatmeal-Raisin Donut Holes
Dodnut holes...in a muffin tin? You bet! These easy donut holes are baked not fried, and they pack your favorite cookie flavor into a poppable treat size.
Italian Quiche Cups
Serve these egg cups as a brunch appetizer, or pair with a piece of fruit or yogurt parfait for a complete breakfast. Bonus: They freeze wonderfully for up to a month!
Fruit, Nut, and Brown Sugar Freezer Oatmeal Cups
With just a quick zap in the microwave, these fun make-ahead oatmeal cups are ready to eat!
Sweet and Savory Breakfast Muffins
Mix and match your favorite ingredients for savory or sweet breakfast muffins.
Cinnamon Biscuits
Stacked biscuits, baked in muffin cups and sweetened with cinnamon sugar, are an impressive breakfast pastry for a brunch buffet or holiday guests.
Upside-Down Waffle and Egg Cups
You really CAN have it all! Enjoy your favorite breakfast foods combined in one convenient mini cup. Remember a generous drizzle of maple syrup.
Cinnamon Roll Cupcakes
Cinnamon rolls, made portable? It's not just a dream. An easy nut filling and creamy butter frosting take these cupcakes above and beyond -- and you can adapt them to make honey buns if you desire.