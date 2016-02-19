Copycat Recipes That Are Better Than the Originals
Copycat Chicken Sandwich
When you serve this crispy chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries, no one will believe this meal isn't takeout. The secret to the just-like-Chick-fil-A tender results? A pickle juice brine. You can skip the condiments and toppings, too—a toasted bun and a few pickle slices are all you need to complete the copycat recipe.
Copycat Turkey Chili
With this Panera copycat recipe in your collection, you'll be able to enjoy this chili any time, whether or not the soup is in season at stores. And let us assure you, it's so good you'll want to make it year-round! There's just something about the combination of veggies, turkey, beans, and spices in a tomato-y broth that brings us comfort no matter the weather.
Copycat Pesto Cavatappi
Go ahead, give it a twirl. Thanks to Culinary Hill, you can whip up this delicious copycat restaurant recipe faster than you could order it from Noodles & Company. You're just 15 minutes away from enjoying this yummy noodle bowl—loaded with pesto and Parmesan cheese, of course.
Copycat Alfredo Sauce
Your favorite showstopping pasta sauce is here—Cupcake Diaries created a recipe for legendary Alfredo. With this creamy Olive Garden copycat recipe, pasta night just got a whole lot better. Unlimited salad and warm breadsticks are optional but highly recommended!
Copycat Smashed Burgers
The secret to these extra juicy burgers? Form the patties into a ball, then smash them down in the pan as they cook. Finish with your favorite burger toppings, and this Smashburger copycat recipe is ready to serve (with plenty of ketchup and mustard, naturally).
Coffee Shop Copycat Egg Bites
Starbucks copycat recipes move beyond the sippable variety with these easy egg bites. By going the DIY route, you can customize with your favorite mix-ins (we’re fond of bacon, spinach, red peppers, and Gruyère). Make a big batch and store them in your fridge for up to three days for an affordable, quick, and healthy grab-and-go breakfast.
Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pies
Step aside, Little Debbie. We've got a recipe for oatmeal cream pies that will knock your socks off. The use of fresh vanilla bean in the cookies themselves makes the cookie sandwiches truly special. This is one item you can cross off your grocery list forever.
Copycat Lemon Rosemary Chicken
This delicious grilled chicken glazed with lemon and rosemary is even better than its counterpart at Johnny Carino's. It’s Italian decadence at its best! Created by Cupcake Diaries, this copycat recipe is perfect with a side of angel hair pasta tossed with spinach and tomatoes.
Copycat Skillet Queso
Guests will be clamoring for this creamy queso, so go ahead and make a double batch! (No sweat if you don’t think to do so before the party. A new batch can be yours in just 10 minutes.) This copycat recipe of Chili's skillet queso from Cupcake Diaries is the perfect choice for a party appetizer. Serve with a big basket of tortilla chips to complete the experience.
Coconut Joy Candy Bars
We'll never say no to dessert, and these DIY candy bars are one of our favorite ways to indulge. A decadent milk chocolate ganache covers toasted almonds and a coconut filling. These homemade bars might just be even better than the real thing.
Sausage, Potato, White Bean, and Kale Soup
Like spuds? Then you’ll definitely want to spoon this zuppa toscana copycat recipe that tastes a lot like Olive Garden’s hearty soup. To make it creamier and even more like the restaurant version, puree the beans before adding them into the stock pot.
Copycat Alice Springs Chicken
Who knew you could make this decadent chicken dinner in your own kitchen? Culinary Hill has topped Outback Steakhouse's recipe for this yummy grilled chicken covered in honey mustard sauce, cheese, mushrooms, and bacon. Pile the chicken dinner—one of our best copycat recipes—on a bed of rice, quinoa, pasta, or leafy greens.
Copycat Cinnamon Rolls
Rise and shine, Cinnabon lovers. That heavenly smell is back and better than ever, thanks to Jo Cooks' sweet cinnamon roll creation. (Yes, the best copycat recipe we've found is made with real cream cheese.)
Copycat Bow Tie Festival
Forget dining out. With this copycat recipe of Johnny Carino's bow tie festival, you'll be begging for any excuse to eat in. This recipe from Cupcake Diaries perfectly captures the creamy sauce and smoky bacon that make this chicken pasta dish a crowd-pleaser.
Bacon-Cheddar Chipotle Panini
This Panera copycat recipe is remarkably similar to a combo of the chain’s Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt mashed-up with the Roasted Turkey and Avocado BLT. And even though it includes ranch, cheese, and bacon, each healthy sandwich clocks in at right around 400 calories.
Copycat Crunch Cone
I scream, you scream...turn plain ice cream into a nostalgic treat similar to Dairy Queen's legendary crunch coat. All you need to create one of the best copycat recipes for dessert: a quick dip in crushed praline pecans and colorful sprinkles.
Copycat Rolls with Cinnamon Butter
A copycat recipe of the top-secret Texas Roadhouse Rolls is out—and we're all in. Finding Zest creates a homemade bread duplicate so delicious, you'd never guess it's not the real deal. Bring on that honey butter!
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Latte
Why wait for next PSL season—or wait in the coffee shop line—when you can try this Starbucks copycat recipe any time you like? Sweetened with seasonal maple syrup and made with real canned pumpkin, this might just be fall’s coziest drink. Make it completely dairy-free with unsweetened almond milk and vegan whipped cream (or aquafaba meringue!).
Copycat Lo Mein
Gone are the days of Panda Express takeout runs. This soy-splashed lo mein from Damn Delicious keeps movie night fresh and uninterrupted. Did we mention there will be leftovers of this scrumptious copycat restaurant recipe?
Copycat Pasta Fagioli
Similar to one of the unlimited offerings in the soup, salad, and breadsticks deal, this Olive Garden copycat recipe can now be yours all from the comfort of your pj's. A splash of red wine and a few strips of bacon add cooked-all-day flavor to the 40-minute recipe. Beans, tomatoes, pasta, and fresh basil round out each restaurant-like bowl of goodness.
Copycat Frosty
Wendy's can wait. Rich, thick, and just the way we like it, this ultimate frosty drink copycat recipe by Wheel n Deal Mama is sweet chocolate perfection. Dunk in french fries, if desired!
Copycat Chick-fil-A Nuggets
Here’s a copycat restaurant recipe that will surely please all the kids—and kids at heart! Your Chick-fil-A drive-through days are over, thanks to these crispy little nuggets by Damn Delicious. Start the copycat recipe with a pickle juice marinade, then dip and dunk in the most epic honey mustard ever.
Copycat Lettuce Wraps
Twenty minutes is all you need to make this fan-favorite P.F. Chang's appetizer at home. Damn Delicious uses hoisin sauce, soy, and garlic to give it Asian-inspired flavor. Now, with this copycat restaurant recipe in your arsenal (that also works well with ground turkey or even lamb), you can nosh on fancy lettuce wraps all you want.
Copycat Fish Sandwich
There’s nothing fishy about this copycat recipe for a crispy filet of fish sandwich. Dripping in homemade tartar sauce and topped with crisp lettuce, this Real Housemoms recipe covers that McDonald's craving right at home. Tilapia keeps the seafood supper budget-friendly, while Greek yogurt in the tartar sauce sneaks in a little extra protein.
Copycat Iced Caramel Macchiato
When you need coffee, you need coffee. Skip the long lines at Starbucks and opt for your own icy drink at home. Eugenie Kitchen's caramel macchiato hits the spot, and her Starbucks copycat recipe calls for just four ingredients, plus ice, of course.
Copycat Rosemary Bread
Baked with fresh rosemary and topped with flaky sea salt, who wouldn't want a piece of this copycat recipe for Macaroni Grill bread? Especially when sliced and served alongside homemade pasta or a warm slow cooker dip. Cooking Classy will teach you exactly how to bake up a loaf you’ll love.