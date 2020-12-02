Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“Chocolate sin queso es como amor sin besos [chocolate without cheese is like love without kisses],” my waiter said as he plopped a thick chunk of farmer’s cheese into my steaming cup of hot cocoa. The cheese looked as foreign in my cocoa as I felt in the Ecuadorian café that chilly morning, but curiosity quickly got the best of me. I spooned out a melted strand and let the salty-sweet mixture swirl in my mouth before immediately diving back in. Hot chocolate with cheese is a popular Ecuadorian pairing, but many American Certified Cheese Professionals (CCPS) rave about the way other chocolates and cheeses bring out the best in each other, too, with their creamy textures and bright bursts of salt and sugar. Chocolate and cheese share many similar qualities that make for some surprisingly delicious pairings. Give this salty and sweet combo a try with this CCP-approved chocolate and cheese pairing guide.

Chocolate and Cheese Pairing Guide

Give each of these 10 cheese and chocolate pairing ideas a try and choose your favorite. For the best tasting experience, serve cheeses at room temperature and sample each pairing in the same bite (i.e., chew your cheese and chocolate at the same time).

Gruyère + Hot Chocolate

Although mozzarella and farmer’s cheese typically accompany orders of hot chocolate in cafés throughout South America—where locals debate whether to eat the melted cheese first or last once it’s melted in the cocoa—gruyère’s nutty yet sweet flavor and low melting point make it a decadent addition to hot chocolate. Try melting Grand Suisse Le Gruyere ($52 for three 8-ounce blocks, Amazon) into a hot cup of To’ak’s Ecuadorian dark drinking chocolate, T.cacao, or your favorite hot chocolate.

10-Year Aged Cheddar + Dark Chocolate (70% Cacao) with Sea Salt

Ossau-Iraty + Fruity Dark Chocolate

Vegan Cheese + Vegan Chocolate

Young Goat Cheese + Stone Ground Dark Chocolate

“Texturally, these two are lovely together as you get a contrast between the thick, claggy, mouth-coating nature of the cheese and the rougher, almost gritty texture of stone-ground chocolate,” says Baker. “Young goat cheese has a bright, lemony tang which, when paired with a fruit forward dark chocolate combine into a chocolate-cheesecake-like experience.” Try Cypress Grove’s Humboldt Fog ($22 per pound, Amazon) with Taza Stone Ground 85% Super Dark Chocolate Disc.

Comté + Hazelnut Chocolate

While you could smear Nutella on a grilled cheese to get a similar effect, you’d be missing out on the nutty nuances of this French pairing. Comté is a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), meaning the cheese must be produced within a specific region in France to be called true Comté. The milk comes from one of just two local breeds of cows and produces an aromatic and buttery cheese with naturally nutty notes that are amplified when paired with hazelnut-infused milk chocolate. Pair 18-Month Aged Comté ($35 per pound, Murray's) with the Noisettes Unhinged Bar from La Maison du Chocolat to add an extra satisfying crunch to this already sensational pairing.

Blue Cheese + Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffles

Aged Gouda + Milk Chocolate

Parmigiano Reggiano + Chocolate Balsamic

Alpine-Style Cheese + Peanut Butter Truffles