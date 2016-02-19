Here's a cheese dish to make when you've got the grill going. That's right, you can load up your cast-iron skillet with a couple of blocks of your favorite cheese (we like mild cheddar and Monterey Jack) and place it on a grill with wood chips. Top with homemade salsa and you'll soon be dunking your chips into a smoky, cheesy delight. Try the queso dip on your next pan of loaded nachos.

