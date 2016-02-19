20 of the Best Cheese Dishes Ever Created in Our Test Kitchen
Love cheese? Dream about melty mozzarella, hunks of cheddar, and pounds of Parmesan? Then you'll love these super rich and delicious cheese recipes. Each cheese-based dish proves that cheese is, without question, the greatest ingredient ever. Find classics such as baked macaroni and cheese or mozarella sticks. We also have some new cheese comfort foods in the form of bakes, soups, and more.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Not just for state fairs or bar-and-grill restaurants, cheese sticks are the ultimate cheese comfort food that can easily be made at home. Don't skip the Parmesan garnish, we're going for as much cheese as possible here. Bonus: You can make-and-freeze these cheesy bundles up to a month in advance.
Cheesy Sausage Bread
Get ready to taste your new favorite way to enjoy mozzarella and the soon-to-be star of your appetizer buffet. This homemade cheese bread recipe stuffed with three cheeses, sausage, and pesto will conquer any cheese craving. It's a pull-apart bread that is going to be hard to share.
Pull-Apart Pretzel Skillet
Say hello to your new favorite game-day snack. Homemade pretzel balls (we promise, they're easier to make than you'd think) surround our Test-Kitchen's out-of-this-world cheese sauce recipe. What makes the cheese recipe so special? Four cups of cheese, a block of cream cheese, and beer, that's what.
Best Four-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese
We don't toss around the word best casually. This is our tried and true, most-adored, can't-wait-to-make-it-again macaroni and cheese recipe. Loaded with more than a pound of cheese, it's the ultimate indulgent vegetarian dinner or hearty side.
Cheesy Garlic Potato Gratin
Whether you're looking for a new holiday side or a new cheese comfort food to add to the dinner menu, you can't go wrong with this amped-up gratin. Beautiful thin slices of Yukon golds are topped with leeks, garlic, and cheese before being covered in cream and baked to hot and bubbly perfection. Any of your favorite tangy white cheeses will work in this recipe, but we recommend Swiss, Gruyére, provolone, or Jarslberg.
Three-Cheese Beer Soup
Sure, we added some broccoli, carrots, and potatoes for substance, but basically this soup recipe is a bowl of melted, yummy cheeses. You'll happily slurp your way through every last drop of this indulgent cheese soup.
Chiles Rellenos Casserole
If those cheese-stuffed poblano peppers are a go-to order at your local Mexican restaurant, this is the cheese dinner idea for you. Those mild-spiced dark green chiles drown in a blend of Monterey Jack (choose a spicy variety with chile peppers for extra heat!) and crumbled Cotija (an aged Mexican cheese) for a bubbly bake that is simply irresistible.
Three-Cheese Ziti and Smoked Chicken Casserole
Cheesy casserole recipe for the win! This three-cheese casserole takes advantage of purchased smoked chicken for easy prep and boldly flavored cheeses for a sauce so good there's no shame in licking your plate clean.
Four-Cheese White Pizza
Pizza is one of the best cheese dishes ever created, and this four-cheese version is about to rank at the top of your favorite dinners to make at home. Pick up a slice and watch the that magical cheese pull go all the way to your plate, or to your mouth if you're too eager to get out plates. We completely understand.
Four-Cheese Pimiento Dip
Warning: Make this pimiento cheese recipe, and anyone who eats it will instantly try to become your best friend (and beg you for the recipe). Serve this easy, stir-together cheesy dish with veggies and crackers.
Queso Fundido Torta
We know your jaw dropped when you saw the creamy, melty cheese in this mouthwatering photo. Our delicious Mexican-inspired sandwich starts with a spicy mix of poblano chiles and chorizo sausage. The real winning ingredient that brings the sammie together is shredded Oaxaca cheese, a stringy Mexican cheese similar to mozzarella that melts beautifully. Look for it in larger grocery stores or Mexican markets.
Sou Bourek
Bourek (aka Börek) is a thin, flaky pastry that's usually filled with cheese, spinach, or meat and is popular in Central Asian countries such as Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece. This version of the cheese-based dish by chef Carrie Nahabedian includes two pounds of Muenster or Monterrey Jack cheese as well as a pound of cottage cheese. Talk about an excellent cheese dinner idea.
Mile-High Meatless Lasagna Pie
Hold the meat, but pile on the cheese! This unique lasagna recipe (aka one of the best cheesy foods ever) is stacked high with ricotta, Parmesan, and Fontina cheeses. The beautiful cheese dish is baked in a springform pan so you can admire the layers of cheesy comfort food before diving in.
Baked Brie en Croute
You can easily get your cheesy fix with a charcuterie board, but this brie cheese recipe really elevates your holiday appetizer game. Simply wrap frozen puff pastry around a brie wheel topped with your choice of jelly, fruit spread, and nuts. The result is a fabulous melty Brie en croûte to pair with fruit, crackers, and bread.
Chile con Queso
Here's a cheese dish to make when you've got the grill going. That's right, you can load up your cast-iron skillet with a couple of blocks of your favorite cheese (we like mild cheddar and Monterey Jack) and place it on a grill with wood chips. Top with homemade salsa and you'll soon be dunking your chips into a smoky, cheesy delight. Try the queso dip on your next pan of loaded nachos.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Balls
This cheese-based dish has been a signature starter since the 1920s. And since a whopping two pounds of cheese and bacon go into this party appetizer recipe, you'll be happily munching all night long.
Cider-Cheese Fondue
Host an unforgettable get-together with a pot of this fall-inspired melty cheese dish. A whopping 6 cups of cheese (Gruyére, cheddar, and Swiss) get a hint of sweet-tart flavor thanks to a bottle of hard cider. Keep the party going by finishing with a decadent chocolate fondue.
Tomato-Avocado Grilled Cheese
Stuck in a grilled cheese rut? We're here for you. Our creamy avocado spread, tomatoes, and ample Monterey Jack cheese make a mouthwatering sandwich recipe.
Mafalda and Vegetables with Asiago-Fontina Cheese Sauce
When Asiago and Fontina join forces with cream and veggies, the dynamic cheese duo makes an irresistible sauce for a bubbly pasta bake. If you can't find Mafalda noodles at the store, opt for another ribbon-like variety such as Cavatappi or Campanelle.
Baked Goat Cheese with Herb Oil
Add some classy eats to your next cocktail party with this delicious goat cheese recipe. The baked cheese dip involves whipping with a mixture of cream cheese and Parmesan, which helps balance out the tanginess of the goat cheese with a smooth, nutty bite. The herb oil adds bright flavor and a colorful finish.