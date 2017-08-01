Bacon and Eggs: The Combo's More Than Just Breakfast
Bacon and Egg Spaghetti
Here's your new favorite pasta recipe! Fried eggs and bacon top the dish; soft yolk acts as part of the bowl-lickable sauce.
Bacon and Egg Salad Sandwiches
Four reasons this recipe is way more than a basic bacon and egg salad sandwich: homemade mustard-and-mayo sauce, toasted challah bread, applewood-smoked bacon, and basil leaves.
Egg, Spinach, and Bacon Chutney Tartines
Bet you've never had bacon chutney. Well, now's your chance. Pair the sweet-and-savory sauce with wilted spinach and fried eggs, which you cook in the leftover bacon drippings, of course.
Bacon and Egg Pasta
Serve breakfast for dinner, but don't invite pancakes. Mix pasta with eggs, bacon, and baby spinach. Then top with shredded Asiago cheese.
Blue Cheese-Bacon Cloud Eggs
Level-up the classic combo by whipping the egg whites and adding blue cheese and chives. At only five ingredients, this easily elegant recipe is all about the process. (Don't worry, there are only two steps!)
Bacon and Egg Burritos
Breakfast burritos are a weekend staple, so naturally they made the list. We recommend throwing a brunch, and setting up a make-your-own burrito bar. Bacon and eggs must be included, then choose any other toppings you like.
Bacon and Egg Rice Bowls
There's probably not an ingredient in this recipe that you don't already have. Bacon, egg, and rice make up the bulk of the dish, but Italian cheese and hot sauce add oomph.
Bacon Egg and Cheese Toast
If you're craving Eggs Benedict, but don't have the time to make it, give this recipe a try. Done in 25 minutes, the flavorful sauce is made with cream, Dijon-style mustard, and Cajun seasoning.
Bacon, Egg, Spinach, and Tuna Salad
Bacon and eggs pair with spinach and tuna in this hearty lunch or dinner salad recipe. Make homemade honey-mustard sauce with, yes, honey and mustard (and vinegar).
Bacon-and-Egg Muffins
Instead of waking up early to make bacon and eggs every day, keep these muffins on hand. On laid-back mornings, drizzle maple syrup on top.
Eggs and Bacon Bucatini Nests
The four main ingredients—pasta, bacon, eggs, and cheese—mean this bake makes sense any time of day.
Bacon and Cheese Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs get even more delicious when topped with cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles. More good news: They're done in 25 minutes flat.