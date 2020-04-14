Williams Sonoma Just Discounted Le Creuset Products for the First Time Ever

Although you may be stuck at home right now, you can still shop online for covetable kitchen products from your favorite brands. Just take one look at the Williams Sonoma Spring Cookware Sale, and you’ll want to upgrade one (or more) of your kitchen essentials.

Cookware items from Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and Calphalon are on sale for up to 55% off their usual prices. In fact, this is the first time Williams Sonoma has included Le Creuset in its discounts, so it’s kind of a big deal.

Now’s the time to stock up on high-quality kitchen tools that you’ll use for years to come. You can save big on Le Creuset classics, like this square stoneware covered baker, or finally invest in a Dutch oven, like this cast-iron one from Staub that’s a whopping $300 off right now. Plus, All-Clad nonstick griddles and Calphalon nonstick frying pans are also part of the deals.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been cooking up a storm at home lately. So why not treat yourself to some new cookware essentials while these top brands are available at such low prices? Pay a visit to the Williams Sonoma site to shop the entire sale, or take a look at some of the best deals we found, below.

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Shallow Square Covered Baker

Whether you’re whipping up desserts or casseroles, this covered baker can do it all. It has a two-quart capacity, and its durable stoneware material can transition from the oven to the freezer to the microwave. It’s also stylish enough to double as a serving dish for any occasion.

Buy It: Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Shallow Square Covered Baker, $59.95 (originally $59.95–$115), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Staub Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, 4-Qt.

Take slow cooking back to the basics with this cast-iron Dutch oven from Staub. The outer finish is available in a variety of polished colors, while the interior features the brand’s matte enamel. What’s more, the inside contains small amounts of quartz for added heat resistance and texture for better browning.

Buy It: Staub Cast-Iron Dutch Oven, 4-Qt., $99.95 (originally $407), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Staub Cast-Iron Fry Pan

This versatile frying pan will quickly become a go-to in your kitchen. You can use it to make bacon, cornbread, or even pie right on the stove. Its cast-iron interior will heat food evenly, and it’s dishwasher-safe to save you time cleaning up after dinner.

Buy It: Staub Cast-Iron Fry Pan, $129.95–$209.95 (originally $199.95–286), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Square Griddle

A square griddle can take your home cooking to a whole new level since it offers more surface area than a traditional pan. This non-stick option from All-Clad is great for cooking up bigger batches of breakfast favorites like sunny side up eggs and pancakes, or classics like grilled cheese sandwiches and hamburgers for a crowd.

Buy It: All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Square Griddle, $49.95 (originally $155), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Calphalon Elite Nonstick Pour and Strain Saucepan

This four-quart saucepan has a lid with two built-in strainers to make steaming veggies and straining cooked pasta easier than ever. The interior is made of nonstick material that’s durable enough to handle metal utensils and makes for a quick cleanup when you’re done cooking.

Buy It: Calphalon Elite Nonstick Pour and Strain Saucepan, $103.96 (originally $225), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Oval Covered Casserole

For a special touch to your kitchen, consider this covered casserole dish from Le Creuset’s Heritage collection in one of the brand’s vintage designs. The stoneware set comes with a secure lid that results in moist, tender food every time. Use it to bake, store, and serve your favorite meals in style.

Buy It: Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Oval Covered Casserole, $79.95 (originally $145), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction Fry Pan, Set of 2

If your usual pans have lost their nonstick ability or are scratched up from years of use, this set of two All-Clad pans is a great deal for a quick upgrade. It comes with one eight-inch and one 10-inch frying pan, both made of aluminum and stainless steel. They’re each coated in a three-layer nonstick system and have flared edges to reduce spills while pouring ingredients.

Buy It: All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction Fry Pan, Set of 2, $59.95 (originally $90), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Calphalon Elite Nonstick Fry Pan

If you invest in just one nonstick frying pan, this Calphalon one is a solid choice; it comes at a great price and is available in three standard sizes of eight, 10, and 12 inches. Whichever size you go with, you can use the pan to expertly sauté veggies, cook meat, or heat sauce. They’re even durable enough for metal utensils and have ergonomically shaped handles that provide a comfortable grip.

Buy It: Calphalon Elite Nonstick Fry Pan, $60–72 (originally $75–175), Williams Sonoma

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Covered Casserole

Pick your favorite casserole recipe and this dish will help you bake it to perfection. It’s deep enough to hold four quarts of food and comes with a lid to seal in moisture while you cook or store a meal for later. The stoneware is safe to use in the oven, freezer, and microwave without absorbing odors or flavors.

Buy It: Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Covered Casserole, $92 (originally $115–155), Williams Sonoma