These Kitchen Essentials Are Secretly on Sale at Walmart for Up to 56% Off
Summer sales are in full swing, and Walmart secretly discounted a plethora of kitchen essentials right when we really needed it. You can upgrade small appliances and cookware—or buy something totally new—without spending a ton of money since prices are up to 56% off. Use them to make back-to-school lunches for the kids and work lunches for yourself, or give them as gifts to newlyweds and first-time homeowners.
We've sifted through hundreds of sale items to curate a list of the best deals to shop right now, including a Lodge cast iron Dutch oven for 20% off and an Instant Pot pressure cooker for $36 less than usual. Plus, a 10-piece stainless steel cookware set for just $20 is almost unheard of, and this one is backed by over 500 five-star ratings. Below are our top eight picks.
Shop 8 Kitchen Essentials on Sale at Walmart:
- Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $40 (originally $50)
- Instant Pot Duo Mini Pressure Cooker, $64 (originally $100)
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $89 (originally $99)
- Circulon Bakeware 10-Piece Nonstick Set, $100 (originally $170)
- Mainstays Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $20 (originally $40)
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker, $169 (originally $229)
- Best Choice Products Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Kitchen Mixer, $100 (originally $130)
- Best Choice Products Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer, $50 (originally $115)
Related Items
Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge is a trusted brand when it comes to cookware, and for many, the cast iron Dutch oven is its shining star. It's oven-safe up to 500°F and distributes heat evenly, whether you're making soup, vegetables, meat, or any other one-pot recipes. The 5.5-quart Dutch oven is available at this sale price in red and blue, and either would look beautiful sitting out on an open kitchen shelf.
Buy It: Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $40 (originally $50), Walmart
Instant Pot Duo Mini
The Instant Pot Duo Mini is perfect for anyone with limited space. Its 3-quart size is ideal for date-night dinners for two and side dishes to bring to parties, and it still has all the functionality as its larger counterparts: It acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker, sauté pot, and warmer.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo Mini Pressure Cooker, $64 (originally $100), Walmart
Ninja Air Fryer
If you don't already own an air fryer, let this sale bring one into your kitchen. They can be used for almost every meal, whether you're reheating leftovers, making crispy appetizers, or cooking chicken breasts. The Ninja air fryer features four pre-programmed buttons and dishwasher-safe parts that make both cooking and cleaning a cinch.
Buy It: Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $89 (originally $99), Walmart
Circulon Bakeware Nonstick Set
Got some sweet tooths in your house? This 10-piece set includes cake pans, a loaf pan, a muffin pan, cookie sheets, and a cooling rack. Each piece is oven-safe up to 450°F and features wide handles for easy maneuvering, especially when wearing bulky oven mitts.
Buy It: Circulon Bakeware 10-Piece Nonstick Set, $100 (originally $170), Walmart
Mainstays Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set
Every household needs a quality cookware set, and this 10-piece stainless steel option from Walmart couldn't come at a lower price. It comes with everything you need, including a stock pot with lid, two saucepans with lids, a frying pan, and cooking utensils. Plus, everything is oven- and dishwasher-safe. Add it to your cart while it's 50% off—this deal is too good to pass up.
Buy It: Mainstays Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $20 (originally $40), Walmart
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker
If you're willing to spend a little more at a sale, then the Ninja Foodi should be at the top of your list. (You're still saving $60, by the way!) The air fryer-pressure cooker combo can prepare different parts of a meal all at once quickly and healthily—Ninja says that its pressure cooker cooks up to 70% faster than other cooking methods, while the air fryer component requires much less fat than typical frying. With a total capacity of 10.5 quarts, it's fit for families and gatherings with friends and family.
Buy It: Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker, $169 (originally $229), Walmart
Best Choice Products Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Kitchen Mixer
This stainless steel stand mixer is so good, some reviewers compare it to KitchenAid—but it costs a fraction of the price, even when it's not on sale. It comes with three attachments, plus a splash guard to keep your kitchen clean. Use it to make cake batter, frosting, and even pizza dough.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Tilt-Head Stainless Steel Kitchen Mixer, $100 (originally $130), Walmart
Best Choice Products Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer
If you're not in the habit of drinking your vegetables, having the right juicer can change that. The easy-to-use machine is designed to produce a high juice yield and preserve nutrients with every squeeze, separating the pulp as it goes. It comes apart for easy cleaning (there's even a soft-bristle brush included for just that), weighs under 10 pounds, and operates quietly—which means you can make fresh juice and clean up from it before anyone wakes up.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer, $50 (originally $115), Walmart