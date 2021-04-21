Looking for ways to double your storage space in the kitchen? Us too. No matter how big your kitchen is, countertops and cabinets always seem to get too crowded. More often than not, clunky gadgets are the culprit. That's why when it comes to kitchen appliances, we've decided to downsize. Compact appliances can perform the same tasks as their larger counterparts, just on a smaller scale. They help to elevate cooking projects without monopolizing kitchen space and they're a particularly good option if you live alone or have a small family. They also make for easier cleanup (much like these one-pan recipes). Let's take a look at our favorite small kitchen appliances that upgrade your kitchen without sacrificing space.