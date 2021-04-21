Instant Pot Duo Mini with dishes of food around it
9 Compact Kitchen Gadgets to Save Space and Elevate Your Cooking
Streamline your cooking projects with these compact kitchen gadgets.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Looking for ways to double your storage space in the kitchen? Us too. No matter how big your kitchen is, countertops and cabinets always seem to get too crowded. More often than not, clunky gadgets are the culprit. That's why when it comes to kitchen appliances, we've decided to downsize. Compact appliances can perform the same tasks as their larger counterparts, just on a smaller scale. They help to elevate cooking projects without monopolizing kitchen space and they're a particularly good option if you live alone or have a small family. They also make for easier cleanup (much like these one-pan recipes). Let's take a look at our favorite small kitchen appliances that upgrade your kitchen without sacrificing space.
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
This all-in-one convection oven, air fryer and toaster oven accommodates a large amount of food without taking up counter space, thanks to its clever layout. When in use the toaster oven sits on the countertop as normal, but when not in use the whole gadget flips up and sits vertically against the backsplash of your kitchen. This crafty design feature allows for more prep space on the countertop without sacrificing oven space inside the unit.
Buy It: Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Air Fry Oven ($200, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini Prep Plus Food Processor
Do you find yourself sidestepping your food processor because you don’t feel like lugging out all of the clunky pieces, or is that just us? This compact solution from Cuisinart chops and grinds in a 3-cup bowl that’s just big enough for mixing together a quick batch of pesto or blending a small batch of marinade. The compact design makes it small enough to live on your countertop all year long, no lugging required.
Buy It: Cuisinart Mini Prep Food Processor ($40, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
ROCCBOX by Gozney Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Looking to up the ante for your next summer barbecue? A compact outdoor pizza oven is just the gadget you’ve been looking for. This portable pizza oven from Gozney brings the tasty goodness of restaurant-grade pizza recipes straight to your backyard in one neat little package. Retractable legs and a detachable burner make this oven surprisingly portable, and it even boasts a safe-touch silicone jacket for easy storage.
Buy It: Roccbox by Gozney Pizza Oven ($500, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Food52
Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan and Cocotte
This streamlined gadget brings you the durability and reliability of two outstanding Staub products in one. Perfect for braising short ribs or grilling asparagus, the lid of the cocotte doubles as a grill pan, bringing even more versatility to an already multifaceted product. With a timeless design this cooker can take up real estate on your stovetop or sit in the cabinet, saving space all the while.
Buy It: Staub Grill Pan and Cocotte ($200, Food52)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Hurom HP Slow Juicer
Juicers are notoriously clunky and often come with lots of interconnecting parts that take up way too much cabinet space. This smaller version from Hurom is the perfect personal juicing option because it performs all of the same tasks as a regular juicer while taking up less space. Hurom Slow Juicers are designed to make juice, smoothies, nut milks and sorbets with a variety of fruits and leafy greens on a smaller scale, so storage and clean up are a breeze.
Buy It: Hurom HP Slow Juicer ($380, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Ninja
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System
A blender, ice crusher, smoothie maker and dough mixer all-in-one? Yes, please! This processor system from Ninja saves kitchen space by performing multiple tasks with one handy unit. The single base is compatible with three different vessels, a processor pitcher for larger batches (hello, margaritas!), a nutrient extraction cup for healthy juices and a smoothie bowl maker for your favorite breakfast bowls. Variable speed control and six auto presets make for simple, easy, and versatile blending.
Buy It: Ninja Foodi Blender and Processor ($180, Target)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
BruTrek OVRLNDR Travel Coffee Press
Looking for a mini coffee maker you can take on-the-go? This compact French press works just as well on a long car ride as it does in the comfort of your own kitchen. The removable bottom allows for easy cleaning and the spill-proof, heat-retentive lid keeps fresh coffee hot. With 24-ounce capacity, this portable French press is a fantastic, space-saving solution for all your coffee and tea needs.
Buy It: BruTrek Coffee Press ($50, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart 7-in-1 Multicooker
Sure, Instant Pots (and pressure cooker recipes) are all the rage right now. But did you know they offer a scaled down version for those of us with small kitchens? This workhorse of a machine does the job of seven kitchen gadgets in one. With the ability to work as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and sauté pan all at the same time, you can’t find a more multipurpose and space-saving unit than this mini Instant Pot. Stainless steel sides and dishwasher safe lid, inner pot and accessories make for quick and easy cleanup.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo Mini Multicooker ($64, Amazon)
Credit: Courtesy of Dash
DASH DMW001AQ Mini Waffle Maker
This individual waffle maker is good for more than just single serve breakfasts. It can also “waffle” hash browns, paninis, even cookies! Perfect for small-space-living (like a dorm room) this mini waffle maker heats up quickly and utilizes a nonstick surface for easy cleanup.
Buy It: DASH Mini Waffle Maker ($10, Amazon)