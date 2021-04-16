This Tool Is the Best Way to Wash Your Greens Without Them Getting Soggy

This handy salad spinner is definitely my go-to to get greens ready for main dishes on busy days or summer nights when it's too hot to cook. But dry lettuce is not all the salad spinner can accomplish. Easily spin-dry fruits (hello, strawberry pie!), veggies, and herbs. I buy a lot of cilantro, and cleaning bunches is a breeze. You can even use it to remove excess water after rinsing beans or drying cooked noodles for pasta salads and to wrap summer rolls. There are also creatives uses for the salad spinner beyond food such as removing excess water after handwashing kitchen linens such as delicate tea towels, cheesecloth, or nut milk bags. I think I'll have to try it on reusable paper towels ($13, Hive) next.