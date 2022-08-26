This Editor-Approved Cookware Brand Is Having a Major End of Summer Sale–Almost Everything Is 25% Off

Summer is winding down, and now is the perfect time to snag some incredible early deals ahead of Labor Day. Luckily, Our Place is officially celebrating the end of the summer season with its ″Goodbye Summer″ sale, where you can save a rare 25% on its best-sellers starting now through September 6—we haven't seen prices like these since Black Friday!

With its multi-tasking cookware essentials, this Instagram-loved and editor-approved brand aims to bring back the joy of cooking to your kitchen with its stylish collection of items. Whether you're looking to refresh your home cooking routine or want to invest in sturdy and trendy dinnerware, you'll want to run, not walk, to take advantage of this sale.

Our Place makes sustainability more achievable in the kitchen thanks to its thoughtfully developed products that take the place of several unnecessary cookware. The pastel colors and modern designs are not only aesthetically pleasing, but the multifunctional line is also crafted using eco-friendly, non-toxic materials, making it heirloom-quality.

Utility is the driving force behind Our Place's designs, ensuring that its kitchenware is stackable and designed to be cleverly stored together. The classic do-it-all Always Pan (our editors' favorite ceramic nonstick pan) and Perfect Pot eliminate the need for multiple kitchen tools for a seamless cooking experience. To minimize waste, Our Place also uses recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

8 Cookware Essentials to Shop on Sale:

Our Place rarely takes 25% off, so now is the time to stock up on gorgeous kitchenware staples, from cutlery to bakeware.