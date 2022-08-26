Recipes and Cooking Food Tools This Editor-Approved Cookware Brand Is Having a Major End of Summer Sale–Almost Everything Is 25% Off We haven’t seen Our Place drop prices like this since Black Friday. By Wendy Vazquez Published on August 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Our Place Summer is winding down, and now is the perfect time to snag some incredible early deals ahead of Labor Day. Luckily, Our Place is officially celebrating the end of the summer season with its ″Goodbye Summer″ sale, where you can save a rare 25% on its best-sellers starting now through September 6—we haven't seen prices like these since Black Friday! With its multi-tasking cookware essentials, this Instagram-loved and editor-approved brand aims to bring back the joy of cooking to your kitchen with its stylish collection of items. Whether you're looking to refresh your home cooking routine or want to invest in sturdy and trendy dinnerware, you'll want to run, not walk, to take advantage of this sale. Our Place makes sustainability more achievable in the kitchen thanks to its thoughtfully developed products that take the place of several unnecessary cookware. The pastel colors and modern designs are not only aesthetically pleasing, but the multifunctional line is also crafted using eco-friendly, non-toxic materials, making it heirloom-quality. Utility is the driving force behind Our Place's designs, ensuring that its kitchenware is stackable and designed to be cleverly stored together. The classic do-it-all Always Pan (our editors' favorite ceramic nonstick pan) and Perfect Pot eliminate the need for multiple kitchen tools for a seamless cooking experience. To minimize waste, Our Place also uses recyclable and biodegradable packaging. 8 Cookware Essentials to Shop on Sale: Always Pan, $108 (was $145) Mini Always Pan, $86 (was $115) Perfect Pot, $123 (was $165) Mini Perfect Pot, $93 (was $125) Cast Iron Always Pan, $116 (was $155) Ovenware Set, $146 (was $195) Tagine, $60 (was $80) Fully Prepped Bundle, $198 (was $265) Our Place rarely takes 25% off, so now is the time to stock up on gorgeous kitchenware staples, from cutlery to bakeware. Always Pan Courtesy of Our Place $108 (WAS $145), OUR PLACE The Always Pan is an editor-favorite thanks to its versatile design. Don't be fooled by the stunning shape and finish; this pan was created to take the place of nine different kitchen items: A frying and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Mini Always Pan Courtesy of Our Place $86 (WAS $115), OUR PLACE Yes, even the latest edition to the Our Place lineup is 25% off. The Mini Always Pan is just as powerful as its full-sized counterpart, but the smaller size makes it ideal for cooking solo meals in smaller kitchens. Perfect Pot Courtesy of Our Place $123 (WAS $165), OUR PLACE The Perfect Pot is back at its Black Friday price of $123 for a limited time. Avid home cooks can unleash their inner top chef with this versatile all-in-one piece without worrying about anything sticking to the bottom. Self-basting, steaming, and straining can all be accomplished with the domed lid. Mini Perfect Pot Courtesy of Our Place $93 (WAS $125), OUR PLACE The just-launched mini version of the popular Perfect Pot is still a mighty kitchen contender in a smaller package. This space-saving pot is made of the same non-stick and non-toxic materials as its predecessor and has a 2.5-quart capacity—just the right size for pasta for two. Cast Iron Always Pan Courtesy of Our Place $116 (WAS $155), OUR PLACE The cast iron version of the classic Always Pan is still a multifunctional powerhouse and weighs just under 7 pounds. The skillet's black matte enamel coating protects the iron from damage while also providing even heat distribution to ensure your dish is cooked to perfection. It's even oven-safe, unlike the original nonstick pan. Ovenware Set Courtesy of Our Place $146 (WAS $195), OUR PLACE This bakeware set includes five versatile pieces that will enhance your baking experience. If you find yourself in need of a griddle, you can even use the oven pan on the stovetop. And they all fit together for easy storage. Tagine Courtesy of Our Place $60 (WAS $80), OUR PLACE You can use the clay tagine with your Always Pan to slow cook your dishes and keep them juicy and tender. In addition to being beautiful, the glaze finish makes it easy to maintain. Fully Prepped Bundle Courtesy of Our Place $198 (WAS $265), OUR PLACE With this bundle of essential cutlery, you'll get a paring knife, a chef's knife, and a serrated knife to help you prepare meals. For mess-free cutting, you'll love the juice trench built into the walnut cutting board.