Ready for Pumpkin Spice Season? Nordic Ware's Fall Harvest Collection Is the Secret to Stunning Desserts

When we think of fall, cozy sweaters, evening bonfires, fallen leaves, and pumpkin spice lattes come to mind. Even though we're about to swap our beloved grilled dinners and impromptu ice cream stops for pot roasts and after-school cookies, we can't help but get excited for the comforting fall dishes ahead of us. And one of the best parts of the season is the baking that's sure to ensue. So if you really want to level up your banana breads, pumpkin loaves, and spice cakes this fall, Nordic Ware has an entire bakeware collection dedicated to celebrating the upcoming season.

The Nordic Ware Fall Harvest Collection features an assortment of bundt pans, loaf pans, and cakelet pans, all made with a bronze aluminum and adorned with leaves, pumpkins, acorns, turkeys, apples, and more. The brand is well known for its beautiful bakeware that produces stunning cakes and desserts without fail thanks to the nonstick coating on each piece. The fall collection is bound to become a seasonal kitchen staple that's sure to sell out before the leaves even start to change. Several items from the collection are available on Amazon, so be sure to check them out before they're gone.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Nordic Ware Harvest Leaves Bundt Pan, ($33, Amazon)

The Nordic Ware Harvest Leaves Bundt Pan is a fall must-have if you're a regular at making coffee, carrot, or pumpkin cakes this time of year. It's made from cast aluminum with a nonstick coating to evenly bake cakes up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The 9-cup capacity feeds a crowd, and you can easily hand wash the pan after serving. Note: It's recommended to brush the pan with butter or shortening, and top with flour or cocoa powder before baking to ensure the design comes out clean.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan, $32 (was $43), Amazon

If making loaf cakes and breads is more your style, we recommend snagging the harvest bounty loaf pan or the mini loaf pan for all your baking needs. Both are made from the same cast aluminum materials that produce moist and fluffy desserts. The loaf pan is ideal for serving Sunday brunch, while the mini loaf pan features darling designs like a squirrel, turkey, leaf, pumpkin, and acorns, and makes perfect individual treats for guests and family. Plus, the loaf pans are on sale for up to 26% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Nordic Ware Harvest Mini Loaf Pan, $34 (was $40), Amazon

Don't miss out on the adorable cakelet pans that create mini bite-sized desserts for your next afternoon tea or dinner party. Choose from the autumn cakelet pan that includes leaf, turkey, pumpkin, and acorn designs, or the leaflette cakelet pan that comes with an assortment of fall leaves. Tip: Add the batter and top it off with pumpkin seeds for a light crunch, or dust the cakes with powdered sugar after cooling.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Nordic Ware Seasonal Collection Autumn Cakelet Pan, $35 (was $49), Amazon

Finally, it's never too early to start planning for Thanksgiving, and this 3-D turkey cake pan is an essential for a show-stopping dessert on your holiday table. Use it just like a layered cake and pour half of the batter in each turkey—once cool, ice one half and put them together to create a 3-D cake. You can also use the pan for cornbread or stuffing if you don't want to give up your traditional apple and pumpkin pie.

Elevate your fall baking by shopping the Nordic Ware Fall Harvest Collection on Amazon before it's gone.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Nordic Ware 3-D Turkey Baking Pan, $36 (was $43), Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: Nordic Ware Leaflettes Cakelet Pan, ($36, Amazon)