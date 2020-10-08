This Vegetable Chopper Can Dice Onions in Seconds—and It's on Sale

Gone are the days of manually chopping onions that leave your eyes stinging and filled with tears, because this vegetable chopper dices onions and other produce in one easy step. Instead of reaching for your chef’s knife and cutting board, grab the Mueller Austria vegetable chopper that’s designed to dice a half-onion in one press, saving you precious time. And now that the holiday season is approaching, this veggie dicer is an absolute must-have to cut down—pun intended—on prep time during Thanksgiving and other holiday feasts.
It’s strong enough to chop a variety of fruits and vegetables including potatoes, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, mushrooms, avocados, apples, pears, and watermelon. It even works well as an egg slicer for salads or a butter chopper for homemade pastries. Whether you’re testing out new recipes or looking for a handy gadget that shaves minutes off of making homemade salsas, this vegetable chopper is one Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about.
The dicer comes with two sharp stainless steel discs—one large and one small—a four-cup container to catch your freshly chopped vegetables, and a cleaning brush. The large plastic cover and handle keep fingers safe from the blades, and every piece of the kitchen gadget is dishwasher-safe for simple cleanup.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers praise the chopper for its sharp, durable blades that evenly dice produce in one easy push. It’s no wonder the affordable kitchen gadget is a number-one bestseller.
“I use this regularly to chop many different kinds of vegetables, including peppers, onions, celery, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots,”one reviewer wrote. “Works well for kiwi, cantaloupe, pears, and apple pieces for the grandkids also. This is a must have for anyone who does chopping!”
Another shopper commented that the gadget cuts down on prep: “I literally use it every day. It is very easy to use and I love that the entire thing is dishwasher safe. This gadget has saved me so much time in the kitchen and I love using it.”
We’re officially sold. You can grab the popular vegetable chopper for less than $20 right now.