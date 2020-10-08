This Vegetable Chopper Can Dice Onions in Seconds—and It's on Sale

Gone are the days of manually chopping onions that leave your eyes stinging and filled with tears, because this vegetable chopper dices onions and other produce in one easy step. Instead of reaching for your chef’s knife and cutting board, grab the Mueller Austria vegetable chopper that’s designed to dice a half-onion in one press, saving you precious time. And now that the holiday season is approaching, this veggie dicer is an absolute must-have to cut down—pun intended—on prep time during Thanksgiving and other holiday feasts.