9 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas

While toys, electronics and cozy winter essentials are among the top holiday gifts, consider popular kitchen items as a useful present for the home chef or aspiring baker in your life. Many kitchen items on Walmart’s site and app can arrive by December 25, thanks to free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. Want to avoid free shipping minimums? Try a 15-day free trial of Walmart+ to access free next-day and two-day shipping—no minimum required.