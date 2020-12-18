9 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts from Walmart That Will Arrive Before Christmas

When it comes to holiday festivities, it’s difficult to coordinate every last detail in advance. Staying on top of holiday shopping, planning meals and deserts, and scheduling holiday Zoom calls is no easy feat. Luckily, Walmart can help you order thoughtful, last-minute gifts before Christmas, and you don’t have to leave your home.
While toys, electronics and cozy winter essentials are among the top holiday gifts, consider popular kitchen items as a useful present for the home chef or aspiring baker in your life. Many kitchen items on Walmart’s site and app can arrive by December 25, thanks to free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. Want to avoid free shipping minimums? Try a 15-day free trial of Walmart+ to access free next-day and two-day shipping—no minimum required.
Whether you’re looking for the final round of presents for distant relatives or that looming Secret Santa gift exchange, Walmart’s got your back. Keep scrolling to shop the best kitchen gifts for under $50.
This powerhouse pressure cooker is a sure-fire kitchen essential for busy home-cooks. The multi-use cooker acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, and even a sterilizer (think plastic baby essentials). Plus, the one-pot wonder is half off right now.
Buy It: Instant Pot Viva Nine-in-One Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $49 (originally $100)
Perfect for the baking beginner, this basic hand mixer features six speeds, two beaters, and a whisk that handles a variety of dough types. The steady 250-watt power easily whips meringues, butter creams, and cookie doughs. It even has a snap-on case to easily store beaters and cords.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case, $13 (originally $18)
If you’re on the hunt to gift an efficient-yet-affordable blender, this Black+Decker model purées expertly. The 10-speed blender has a pulse control function to achieve your preferred consistency in a matter of seconds.
Buy It: Black+Decker Countertop Blender, $35
Air fryers have taken over the home cooking conversation, and it's no wonder why. Appliances like this mini Instant Pot air fryer deliver healthier alternatives to your favorite fried foods. In addition to air frying, the appliance also roasts, bakes, and reheats. It comes in four sleek colors, including a festive holiday red.
Buy It: Instant Pot Vortex Mini Four-in-One Air Fryer, $50
Bring your loved one’s favorite breakfast diner food right into their home with this nonstick waffle iron that makes fluffy golden waffles in minutes. It has a rotating design to evenly distribute the batter and built-in tongs for effortless removal. And it’s 38% off.
Buy It: Presto Stuffler Electric Waffle Maker, $50 (originally $80)
This toaster oven makes a great gift for college students, apartment dwellers, or friends that are looking to extend their oven space. The four-slice capacity toaster oven broils, bakes, toasts, and warms just about any snack. It even has a 30-minute timer that automatically shuts off when ready and a convenient crumb tray for swift cleaning.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven, $25 (originally $30)
This food processor cuts down on prep time by chopping, shredding, and mixing in seconds. It’s built with an 8-cup bowl, durable stainless steel blades, and a wide chute for effortlessly chopping nuts and produce or whipping up creamy sauces. You can get the dishwasher-safe food processor for $10 off, and it’ll arrive before Christmas.
Buy It: Black+Decker Easy Assembly Food Processor, $26 (originally $36)
Give the gift of a caffeine boost this holiday season with this 12-cup coffee maker. Don’t be deceived by its simple design: It features several noteworthy functions, including a strong brew setting, an automatic pause button to grab a cup mid-brew, and a scheduling function that allows you to wake up with a fresh cup at the ready.
Buy It: Mr. Coffee Programmable Coffee Maker, $20 (originally $25)
This milk frother is the ideal gift for the espresso-obsessed friend. The high-speed electric milk frother creates thick and creamy foam for lattes, milkshakes, cocktails and more in just 20 seconds.
Buy It: Meidong Electric Milk Frother, $13 (originally $20)