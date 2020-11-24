These 9 Tools our Test Kitchen Uses Every Day Are on Sale for Black Friday
Stock your home kitchen with these must-have items currently on sale.
We're all spending more time cooking meals and baking at home (especially with the holidays upon us). While we've been home due to the coronavirus pandemic, 56% of Americans say they're cooking more. With our increased culinary time, it sure is nice having quality kitchen tools to rely on. If you've got a couple of items needing replacing or that you've always wanted, but never got around to purchasing, now may be the time. Many retailers already launched their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year. We asked our Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen and fellow food editors what some of their most-used (and loved) kitchen tools are. Take a look at this list and grab these excellent deals while they're still in stock.
By far the most popular answer for must-have kitchen tools by our Test Kitchen is a kitchen scale. (It's even number one on Ina Garten's list!) Colleen Weeden, Senior Brand Manager in the Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, says she "uses this every day, not just for testing, but to divide up bulk meat." It's also great for weighing coffee beans, produce, and accurately measuring your baking ingredients.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Scale with Pull-Out Digital Display, $40 after receiving a $10 gift card with $30 OXO purchase (originally $50), Bed Bath & Beyond
You can make breakfast smoothies, perfect hummus, and more with a trusty hand blender (aka immersion blender). The best part about these is the ability to put the device right into your pot to puree soup to creamy perfection without risking hot (and potentially painful) splashes. This model comes highly recommended by Better Homes & Gardens Digital Senior Food Editor, Sheena Chihak.
Buy It: KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, $35 (originally $50), Kohl's
One of the biggest mistakes people make when brewing tea is heating water in the microwave. If this is you, an electric kettle is worth the buy. It boils water much quicker than on the stovetop. Our Test Kitchen relies on it for tea and coffee as well as soaking nuts or dried fruit for testing recipes.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Kettle, $30 (originally $38), Macy's
"This has been a lifesaver," Weeden says. "Yes, I work in my kitchen, but that doesn’t mean I really want to move right into cooking dinner when I am done testing recipes all day." Whether you need an easy dump dinner for a weeknight, a juicy pot roast for the family, or even dessert, a slow cooker is a must for easy everyday cooking so you don't have to fuss with dinner after a long day.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Portable 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $41 (originally $50), Amazon
When you're tossing pasta or salad, or taking meat off the grill, a sturdy pair of tongs is a necessity. According to Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen Director Lynn Blanchard, tongs with silicone tips are especially useful when using nonstick cookware. This two-pack features heat- and rust-resistant locking tongs for an unbeatable price.
Buy It: Hotec Premium Stainless Steel Locking Kitchen Tongs with Silicone Tips, $8 (originally $16), Amazon
Snip fresh herbs, break down a chicken, or even crack nuts easily with the help of kitchen scissors. One requirement for this kitchen tool by Sammy Mila, Culinary Specialist & Food Stylist, is that the shears are able to separate. This makes it easier to clean off any bacteria lingering after touching raw meat.
Buy It: BriaUSA Heavy Duty 4-Inch Stainless Steel Multifunction Kitchen Shears, $13 (originally $20), Wayfair
Everyone in our Test Kitchen agrees a quality hand mixer is a must for anyone who loves to bake. This powerful electric mixer has five speeds for all your baking needs. The cord also locks in place on either the left or right side of the mixer so you don't have to worry about it getting in the way. You'll be whipping up meringue for pie, homemade cookies, and more in no time.
Buy It: KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $35 (originally $50), Target
Yes, knives are pricey, but worth the investment when you're constantly chopping and prepping ingredients for your recipes. "This knife is so sharp and stays sharp," says Linda Brewer, Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen Home Economist. "I enjoy using the smaller, yet wide blade to chop and slice just about everything I need to make delicious salads for myself."
Buy It: Shun Classic 6-Inch Chef’s Knife, $135 (originally $169), Williams Sonoma
Ever have the frustration of trying to measure out a teaspoon of cinnamon (or other spice) and the spoon doesn't fit in the jar? Same here. These dual-sided magnetic measuring nest together and will fit pretty much any size jar. I'm personally a big fan of the leveling tool that comes with it for even more accurate measuring.
Buy It: Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, $14 (originally $25), Amazon
