KitchenAid and Magnolia Just Launched a Collection Together at Target—and We Want Everything

KitchenAid has been an all-time favorite for casual home cooks and professional chefs for decades. Whether you're baking a loaf of bread from scratch as a form of self care or whipping up an entire spread for a dinner party, KitchenAid products help you get you great results every time. And now there's a new collection of stunning kitchen tools from the brand available at Target in emerald green, the top trending color of 2022, starting at $99.

Launched on September 4, the collection is in collaboration with Magnolia with Hearth & Hand, the home and lifestyle brand created by design power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. It originally came out in 2020 and now has expanded to feature seven brand new kitchen appliances: a food chopper, processor, blender, hand blender, hand mixer, electric kettle, and toaster. While it's not part of the new line, there's also a stand mixer available that doubles as a standout decor piece. Get all the details on the items below.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper, ($99, Target)

Sometimes the thought of dicing an onion is enough to make you want to give up on cooking altogether and order takeout. This food chopper takes that weight off. The compact design mixes, chops, and purées with much less effort (and time). And you don't have to plug it in—giving you the flexibility to make a meal from anywhere. It can chop up to 40 onions on a full charge, and the included charger works on every product in this collection.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor, ($150, Target)

Having a food processor on hand is a game changer in the kitchen. With simple controls and three speeds (low, high, and pulse), it allows you to chop, shred, slice, knead, and purée all types of ingredients, from garlic cloves to whole veggies. Create a fresh sauce, homemade breadcrumbs, and shredded cheese—it's one of the most versatile tools out there.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid K400 Blender with Glass Jar, ($300, Target)

Not only is it extremely aesthetically pleasing, but this blender is also highly functional. It has a three-part blending system and motor control that ensures you'll always get a consistent blend by maintaining optimal speed. Our favorite element is the soft start feature, which keeps your ingredients from splattering everywhere immediately after turning it on (possibly one of the worst kitchen mishaps in existence).

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender, ($100, Target)

Get the smoothest smoothies, dressings, and more with this hand blender. No cord means you don't have to worry about getting unplugged while using—and it blends up to 25 bowls of soup on a full charge. With its durable design, you can rest assured you're getting a lifelong kitchenware staple.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid Cordless Seven-Speed Hand Mixer, ($99, Target)

If you're an avid home baker, this hand mixer is a must-have. It features an impressive seven speeds for anything from creaming butter and sugar to mixing up a batter for your favorite muffins. It's lightweight and designed to stand on its own, so it takes up minimal space and you don't have to worry about it falling over. The sleek handle also makes it easy to hold.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid Pro Line Series Electric Kettle, ($200, Target)

This kettle will have you going back multiple times a day for another cup of your beverage of choice. The dual-wall insulations keep the water hotter for longer, yet the exterior won't burn your fingers when you go to pour. It maximizes convenience with a water level gauge, removable base, and temperature control. Plus, its style will elevate any coffee station.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid Pro Line Series Two-Slice Automatic Toaster, ($300, Target)

A toaster has never looked so chic. Get your naan breads and English muffins just how you like them with the seven shade options and settings specifically designed for bagels, frozen foods, and more." It even has an auto-warming feature if your toasted item isn't removed within 45 seconds.

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer, $399 (was $449), Target

Out of all the products in this collection, this stand mixer really took our breath away. It truly does it all—with 10 speeds, it has the capacity to knead, whip, and obviously mix up any recipe, from a sweet banana bread to savory shredded chicken. Its 5-quart bowl allows you to make up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch. If you're looking to really expand your skills in the kitchen, 10 attachments are available: pasta makers, a spiralizer, a juicer, and more. Customers really love its design and ease of use—88% of ratings have come in at five stars.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia just celebrated five years at Target, and if you're a fan of the chic farmhouse style, the products are definitely worth browsing. The line has all kinds of home essentials, from decor pieces to dinnerware to furniture. Its most recent fall collection focuses on entertaining (it is hosting season, after all), and items start at just $1.99. In honor of the anniversary, you can now shop Joanna's favorites and original designs.