Out of the dozens of kitchen tools added to my collection over the years, wooden spoons are probably what I use the most frequently. This means I wind up replacing them more often than other utensils due to normal wear and tear. Now that I'm spending more time in my kitchen than ever, I'm constantly finding new baking projects and recipes to get my favorite form of self-care in. Whether it's baking cookies or creating a delicious stir-fry for dinner, I love using my wooden spoons for every meal. So when I recently stumbled upon these stunning rainbow-colored bamboo utensils, I knew I had to get my hands on some ASAP.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Island Bamboo

Crafted from pakkawood, these absolutely gorgeous utensils by Island Bamboo are described by one reviewer as "functional and beautiful," also saying, "I'm truly impressed and happy! Exceeded my expectations!" To achieve the brilliant color effect, the layers of premium hardwood are infused with chemical-free 100% natural food-grade dyes that won't bleed or fade. The resulting colorful patterns and shapes bring a joyful tone to any kitchen. I chose the rainbow set of four, but there are five other color options to choose from. If natural tones are more your style, there's an equally beautiful option featuring different shades of brown.

Not only are these pakkawood utensils eye-catching, but they're a long-lasting, extremely durable, and eco-friendly addition to your home. The tools are fully biodegradable and made without chemicals, so that means it's better for you and the environment. I was pleasantly surprised by how heavy-duty the spoons are, and it's a bonus they happen to add a bit more joy to my daily cooking routine. You probably already know you shouldn't toss any wooden utensils in the dishwasher. For proper care and longer durability, Island Bambo recommends hand-washing (don't soak!) with warm, soapy water and thoroughly drying right after.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Island Bamboo