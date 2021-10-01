This 10-Piece Baking Set Has Everything You Need to Make Delicious Holiday Treats, and It's Only $43 Now
Family gatherings and potluck get-togethers are extra sweet when you have a delicious pie or cobbler warm out of the oven. After all, the kitchen is the heart of the home, right? To appease every craving, you're going to need baking tools that'll help you make delectable meals and desserts like a pro. Whether you have a few baking staples or need to start from scratch, the popular Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Set is a must-have pick. And it's currently on sale for just $43.
The Farberware bakeware set is made with a durable, nonstick coating that makes popping out muffins and cleaning up trays easy. Its alloy steel construction is made to resist everyday bumps and warping thanks to a rolled rim design, ensuring your set will last for years.
Buy It: Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Set, $43 (originally $60), Amazon
Withstanding up to 450ºF, the baking set can make anything from savory lasagna and roasted veggies to cake or a batch of cookies. And yes, you can make your entire three-course meal with this set! On top of its versatility, you'll also love that it has a classic, clean design, a lightweight feel, and easy-to-grip handles, so you can safely move your pans and baking sheets to and from the oven without a hitch.
The 10-piece set is great for any beginner or seasoned home baker who has a few holes in their baking toolbelt. That's because the Farberware set comes with two generous cookie pans as well as two 8-inch round and square cake pans, a 9- by 13-inch cake pan, loaf pan, and 12-cup muffin pan. You even get a cooling grid to lay out your cookies before they're devoured.
And when you're done with all your baking, you'll be amazed at how easy it is to clean. Shoppers confirm that its nonstick surface makes scrubbing obsolete. If you'd rather ditch the handwashing process entirely, you can throw them in the dishwasher, too!
The popular Farberware bakeware set has over 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who "absolutely love everything about this set."
"This is the perfect addition to my cooking, baking, and everything needs," writes one Amazon shopper. "I've loved Farberware my whole life since my mom used only Farberware. She even bought me my own first huge set when I moved away at 23. They clean perfectly easy and look good, stay that way and they store all together nicely!"
"I am so glad that we ordered these for our first apartment!" writes another. "I am so used to using my parents' old cookware, so I was shocked at how nonstick and easy to clean these were. Nothing stays on here. We cooked a pizza on the baking sheet and the faucet alone took everything off. I was shocked. I would definitely recommend this item."
Ready to upgrade your baking tools? Get the Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Set while it's on sale for $43.