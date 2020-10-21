10 Kitchen Essentials to Help You Create a Flawless Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning your dinner menu. For a lot of us, this includes traditional favorites like turkey, potatoes, and pumpkin pie. For others, it’s a chance to try out new versions of the classics. No matter your approach, Thanksgiving dinner prep usually requires a number of kitchen tools that typically aren't used in our daily cooking routines.
To take the guesswork out of choosing the essential gadgets for holiday cooking, we’ve rounded up 10 kitchen tools you’ll want to have on hand this year. While veteran Thanksgiving hosts may already own some of these items, it’s always a good idea to check that each device you plan on using is working properly before the big day.
Considering turkey is the popular choice on Thanksgiving, this roasting pan is a smart investment—and right now, you can get it for $20 off. Its 17x13-inch size provides plenty of space to roast a large bird, the sturdy handles make it easy to maneuver to and from the oven, and the removable U-shaped rack separates the meat from the juices. One Amazon shopper wrote, “This is the best roaster I’ve had. It’s easy to clean, and the rack is actually big enough to hold two chickens or a 20-pound-plus turkey.”
Buy It: Circulon Non-Stick Roasting Pan with Rack, $40 (originally $60), Amazon
Want to upgrade your cooking thermometer? Try this easy-to-read digital model featuring a long stainless steel probe. With USDA-recommended preset temperatures for different types of meat, this device is the secret to beautifully cooked turkey. An alarm goes off when the meat is ready, so you can focus on side dishes and desserts while it cooks.
Buy It: ThermoPro LCD Digital Meat Thermometer, ($18, Amazon)
Effortlessly carve your turkey with this 14-inch knife. Made from Japanese steel, it has a razor-sharp edge that’s stain-resistant and easy to maintain. Plus, its handle design with slip-free textured points and a finger guard provides a secure grip while slicing. “The price is amazing, it’s extremely sharp, and the ribs on the blade itself help it slide through the meat,” one satisfied customer wrote.
Buy It: Mercer Culinary Millennia Granton Edge Slicer, ($31, Amazon)
Drool-worthy homemade gravy starts with this quality whisk. The utensil features a soft handle, dishwasher-safe design, and sturdy stainless steel construction. Thanks to its flat shape with flexible coils, it gets the job done more efficiently than a standard whisk because it reaches every angle of the saucepan to prevent clumps.
Buy It: OXO Gravy Whisk, ($10, OXO)
This Dutch oven will prove to be a useful addition to your kitchen beyond the annual Thanksgiving meal prep. Constructed of enameled cast iron, it allows for even heat distribution when making dishes like mashed potatoes, casseroles and apple cobbler. To keep this cocotte in tip-top shape, avoid the dishwasher and hand-wash it.
Buy It: AmazonBasics 6-Quart Dutch Oven, ($47, Amazon)
Odds are you’ll be making a pie for Thanksgiving dessert, so this glass pie dish is a must-have. It’s oven-, microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe for fuss-free baking and storing. The best part? The pie plate comes with a locking lid to keep leftovers fresh and transporting painless. It’s also suitable for cheesecakes, casseroles and breads.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Glass Pie Plate with Lid, ($13, Amazon)
Designed with helpful measurements for pie crust formation, it’s no wonder this nonstick pastry mat has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews. Made with food grade silicone, this item features a slip-resistant backing and is thicker than most pastry mats. One shopper wrote, “It doesn’t slip and slide on the counter, it’s easy to clean, AND easy to store.” Another customer said, “The measurements are a lifesaver.”
Buy It: Folksy Super Kitchen Silicone Pastry Mat, $18 (originally $22), Amazon
When it’s time to dish up dessert for your guests, this attractive pie server will come in handy. It doubles as a slicer and a server so you can flawlessly cut a piece before easily transferring it onto a plate. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I saw this product reviewed by a pastry chef and he said it was his favorite pie server. It has an edge for cutting and, most importantly, holds its sturdiness when lifting out a slice.”
Buy It: OXO Steel Pie Server, $10 (originally $13), Amazon
When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, you can never have too many slow cookers. They are great for keeping meat, side dishes and appetizers warm from the start of an event to the end, and this 6-quart model is large enough to hold several servings. It also has a lockable lid, making it easy to transport.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $45 (originally $60), Amazon
Thanksgiving isn’t complete without a side of mashed potatoes, which is why you’ll want to add this utensil to your collection. It makes mashing a breeze thanks to its ergonomic handle and strong stainless steel head. Many reviewers say it’s sturdy, easy to clean, and does the job well.
Buy It: KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher, ($17, Amazon)