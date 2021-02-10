After a year of celebrating every holiday and special occasion at home, dinners in your dining room (or TV room, we're not judging!) are starting to feel less and less special. In fact, they may feel downright boring. That's why we've decided to step it up this Valentine's Day (or any day you want to make feel special) with a few easy tweaks to make a date night at home feel like dining out at the chicest restaurant in town. We've rounded up the best restaurant accessories to emulate the ambience of a fancy dinner date that can easily be enjoyed in the comfort and safety of your own home. From candlesticks to fancy glassware, dressing up that ever-so-monotonous spread of takeout can be more fun than you think.