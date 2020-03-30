Cuisinart’s Popular 11-Piece Cookware Set Is $200 Off Right Now

Spring is often associated with household cleaning and design upgrades, but the urge to freshen up your home has probably grown even stronger as we’re spending more time in the house than ever before. And, in our opinion, there’s one room in particular that deserves a bit of extra attention: the kitchen.

While you can still safely order takeout and delivery, we’re guessing your kitchen is getting even more use than usual. If that’s the case, now is a great time to upgrade your go-to cooking essentials so you can prepare homemade meals using cookware you actually like.

Buy It: Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $99.95 (originally $300), Wayfair

Luckily, Wayfair is currently running a huge sale on all types of home goods, including kitchen products, like this Cuisinart aluminum non-stick cookware set. The 11-piece set comes with everything you need to cook just about anything. It includes a stockpot, two saucepans, two skillets, a sauté pan, and four lids.

All of the pieces are made of oven-safe aluminum with titanium-reinforced ceramic nonstick interiors. They’re easily stackable to save room in your kitchen cabinets and come with cool touch handles for safety. The only thing you can’t do is clean them in the dishwasher; they’re hand wash only.

The large set usually costs $300, but right now it’s 67% off, bringing the price down to just $99.95. That’s a savings of about $200! Plus, the set has hundreds of five-star reviews on Wayfair from shoppers who say the pots and pans heat evenly and are easy to clean.

“I’ve always loved Cuisinart cookware. This set is no exception. Love it!” one reviewer wrote.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade your cookware, head to Wayfair to invest in a set before this deal ends.

