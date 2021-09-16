This Best-Selling Slow Cooker Has a Special Feature That Makes It Perfect for Potlucks
A potluck with family and friends only works when everyone brings something delicious—and plenty of it. With cooler weather on the way, fall potluck recipes are going to be popping up on your calendar, but transporting your famous chili or chicken pot pie could be a little difficult. But, bringing your favorite dish to every gathering just got easier with the Crockpot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker. It prepares meals and makes it easy to lock and transport, too. Plus, it's on sale for $33 on Amazon right now.
The Amazon best-selling Crockpot slow cooker has over 12,400 five-star ratings and is extremely popular for a reason. The Crockpot is known for making "restaurant quality" meals including fall-off-the-bone meat, hearty stews, and even warm desserts to perfection with up to 1,500 watts of power. And you'll love that it has a large, 6-quart capacity to carry enough for everyone at the gathering.
Buy It: Crockpot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker, $33 (originally $40), Amazon
Shoppers confirm that the essential kitchen appliance is extremely simple to use with its basic low and high cook settings, plus a warming feature that keeps food at the right temperature until you're ready to eat. Perfect for beginners and pros alike, reviewers say it's "simple, yet the best" and credit the reliable design for making it last "twice as long."
What makes this slow cooker better than the rest for potlucks, football parties, and book clubs is its "game-changer" gasket lid that seals the food inside, while its locking latches on the side hold the lid in place. It also is designed with two ergonomic plastic handles for easy carrying.
This way, you can bring just-made food right in the slow cooker without transferring the food to storage containers, or even waiting for it to cool down. Just take note: Shoppers advise not locking the lid while cooking your food, which can shatter the glass lid due to its high heat.
And for anyone who hates dirty cleanup, listen up. The Crockpot is designed with a removable stoneware insert that's easy to wipe down and wash. In fact, both the stoneware and the lid can be tossed in the dishwasher, taking one more chore off your plate.
People have made creamy soups, hearty stews, chili, barbecue chicken, beef stroganoff, pulled pork, and the list goes on and on. Some shoppers even call it their "kitchen's bestie" and admit that they don't remove it off their countertop because they "use this Crockpot constantly."
"I cannot tell you how much I love this Crockpot," writes one Amazon shopper. "My favorite is the lock and carry function! You can apply the lid, close the locks that seal the contents in the dish, unplug the machine and go! You don't have to worry about spills with this Crockpot, the lock function is awesome and the carrying handles are so sturdy."
"You're gonna love the cost and quality of this one," writes another. "I love the cook, carry, and go feature of this Crockpot. I made a dish to take to a friend's house the other day and it came out perfect. When we were ready to leave the house, I just had to secure the lid and away we went with a nice hot dish. The whole unit works great."
Whether you're toting food to a family gathering or for Sunday Night Football, the "high-quality" Crockpot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker is the appliance you'll use over and over. Get it while it's on sale for $33 at Amazon.