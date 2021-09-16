This Best-Selling Slow Cooker Has a Special Feature That Makes It Perfect for Potlucks

A potluck with family and friends only works when everyone brings something delicious—and plenty of it. With cooler weather on the way, fall potluck recipes are going to be popping up on your calendar, but transporting your famous chili or chicken pot pie could be a little difficult. But, bringing your favorite dish to every gathering just got easier with the Crockpot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker. It prepares meals and makes it easy to lock and transport, too. Plus, it's on sale for $33 on Amazon right now.