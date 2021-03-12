Gorgeous Bundt Pans That Will Make You Want to Bake a Cake Right Now

I don't think there's ever been a cake recipe placed in front of me that I've declined. I love cake. And I enjoy the act of making and baking a cake. The one thing I don't love in the cake making process is frosting it. Sure, frosting is delicious, but tinting frosting, adding to a piping bag, and the act of piping are all steps I'd rather skip. That's one reason I find Bundt pans to be such a great baking tool. They give cakes a beautiful decorated appearance with no work at all. I can simply drizzle with chocolate, ganache, a powdered sugar icing, or sprinkle with berries and a dusting of powdered sugar, and it looks like a masterpiece. Each of the pans here will give you that same result and surely inspire some weekend baking.