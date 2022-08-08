We Tested 23 of the Best Stand Mixers, but These 9 Are Worth a Spot on Your Countertop

We chose the Breville the Bakery Chef Stand Mixer as the best overall stand mixer because it's versatile enough to knead thick dough, seamlessly mix cookie dough, and form whipped cream at high speeds without shaking or overheating.

Our team tested 23 of the best stand mixers on the market by using them to make batches of cookie dough, bread, and whipped cream in our lab in Birmingham, Alabama. We had our experts examine each stand mixer's design and features, noting how well it operated on different speeds and with different mixture densities. We also took bowl size, performance, and overall value into consideration for every model before selecting the best stand mixers worth buying.

"A stand mixer for the home baker is an investment that could (and should!) last your whole baking life," says Erin McDowell , a cookbook author and food stylist. "My grandma even passed down a hand mixer to me that still ran great after 30 years of use."

Spending time in the kitchen can either be a relaxing task or a stressful one, but owning the right kitchen tools helps ensure your recipe comes out perfectly while making your effort easier. For people who enjoy baking, purchasing a stand mixer allows you to mix, mash, and churn ingredients hands-free while minimizing splatters. Whether you're kneading homemade pizza dough , baking a mouthwatering dessert , or whipping up a light and fluffy frosting , buying a stand mixer can make it easy to combine ingredients to create the perfect consistency.

Best Overall: Breville the Bakery Chef Stand Mixer Courtesy of Breville View at Breville ($400) Why You Should Get It: The mixer effortlessly combined ingredients to create whipped cream, cookie dough, and bread dough without shaking, overheating, or splattering batter. Keep in Mind: It requires two hands to raise and lower the mixer head since you have to press a safety release button. No matter what type of recipe you'd like to make, our testers found the Breville the Bakery Chef Stand Mixer to be up to the challenge. It earned perfect scores across the board for its design, performance, features, and size, making it the best stand mixer we tested. Equipped with a standard flat beater, wire whisk, dough hook, and a spatula, the mixer has plenty of attachments to handle mixtures of different densities. There's also a scraper beater, which prevents unmixed ingredients from clinging to the sides of the bowl. Plus, it comes with a 5-quart glass bowl and a 4-quart stainless steel bowl, so there's plenty of room to make a double batch. During our tests, we found that the Breville the Bakery Chef stand mixer had no trouble working with different dough types. When making whipped cream, it successfully created stiff peaks in the mixture in just 18 seconds without splattering, and when we used it to make a cookie recipe, it had no trouble beating all the ingredients into a consistent dough in just one minute. Even when making bread dough, we were shocked that the motor had no trouble handling a denser mixture and effectively kneaded the dough to the perfect elasticity. This is because the Breville the Bakery Chef mixer has 12 different speed settings designed to handle different types of mixtures, including cookie dough, cake batter, bread, and more. It also automatically senses when particularly heavy dough is being mixed and will automatically adjust the power to maintain speed. One of our testers described the bread dough setting as "a game changer," saying it allowed the machine to handle a thicker consistency without rattling or overheating. Product Details: Attachments: Scraper beater, flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, spatula, splash guard, pouring shield Wattage: 550 watts Bowl Size: 4 quarts (stainless steel) and 5 quarts (glass) Dimensions: 11.4 x 14.8 x 14.3 inches

Scraper beater, flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, spatula, splash guard, pouring shield Wattage: 550 watts

550 watts Bowl Size: 4 quarts (stainless steel) and 5 quarts (glass)

4 quarts (stainless steel) and 5 quarts (glass) Dimensions: 11.4 x 14.8 x 14.3 inches Better Homes & Gardens / Russell Kilgore

Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Classic Stand and Hand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $38) Also available at Walmart Why You Should Get It: The mixer detaches from the base for use as a hand mixer whenever needed. Keep in Mind: The machine is quite noisy and shakes a lot when kneading bread dough. If you're shopping for an effective yet budget-friendly stand mixer, the Hamilton Beach Classic Stand and Hand Mixer is a great option. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles of a more expensive machine, it impressed our testers with its reliable performance and effectiveness on several recipe types. Unlike many of the other mixers we tested, this model features a detachable base, so you can use it as a hand mixer or re-attach it for hands-free operation. When making whipped cream, we found that the stand mixer had no trouble incorporating the ingredients to create perfect peaks in the mixture in a little over a minute. Our testers also used the machine to make cookie dough, and they were impressed that the beaters scraped everything off the sides of the bowl as it went so there was no need to do so manually. Though the mixer started to shake a bit once the dough had formed, the machine suctions to the countertop for stability, preventing it from moving around. With a 4-quart stainless-steel bowl, the mixer offers plenty of room for bigger recipes, and our testers reported they had plenty of space to mix ingredients without spills or splattering. It comes with a set of two traditional beaters, a whisk, and two dough hooks, but the manufacturer also offers other attachments you can buy separately, if you choose. During testing, we found that the Hamilton Beach Stand and Hand Mixer had trouble kneading the whole wheat bread dough. Once the dough started to thicken, the machine got extra loud and shook significantly. For this reason, we don't recommend using this mixer on denser dough types. Product Details: Attachments: Dough hooks, whisk, beaters Wattage: 290 watts Bowl Size: 4 quarts Dimensions: 13.25 x 8.2 x 14.25 inches

Dough hooks, whisk, beaters Wattage: 290 watts

290 watts Bowl Size: 4 quarts

4 quarts Dimensions: 13.25 x 8.2 x 14.25 inches Better Homes & Gardens / Russell Kilgore

Best Splurge: Kenwood 5-Quart Chef Titanium Kitchen Machine Courtesy of Williams Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma ($560) Also available at Amazon Why You Should Get It: This mixer has plenty of space for combining ingredients without splatters while remaining sleek and compact enough to store on your kitchen counter. Keep in Mind: The attachments are hand-wash only. If you spend a lot of time baking in the kitchen, you may be willing to spend a little bit more for a truly high-quality mixer that can handle frequent use and diverse recipe types. Our testers loved the Kenwood 5-Quart Chef Titanium Kitchen Machine, which has a compact stainless steel exterior and is effective for making dough, batter, frosting, and more. Despite being a 5-quart machine, the Kenwood stand mixer is quite compact, so you can leave it out on your countertop without sacrificing tons of space. It comes with three different beater types: a whisk, a dough hook, and a K beater, which is designed to mix ingredients together more efficiently. We like that the stainless steel bowl includes handles on each side, making it super easy to remove from the machine without risking a spill or dropping it. When we tested it in our lab, we found that the Kenwood stand mixer had no trouble handling whipped cream, cookie dough, and even bread dough. For each test, it easily incorporated all of the ingredients into one seamless mixture in a matter of minutes, creating the perfect consistency for the recipe without any sign of the machine overheating. Our testers noted that the mixer became a bit loud when kneading bread dough but not loud enough that they couldn't have a conversation over it. They also liked that the bowl comes with a splash guard to prevent messes outside the bowl. During cleanup, crumbs and dried dough wiped off the surface of the bowl easily, and although the attachments have to be washed by hand, they were quite easy to scrub with soap and a sponge. Since the exterior of the mixer itself is smooth without any notches or crevices for food to get stuck in, our testers were able to wipe it down in just a few seconds. Product Details: Attachments: Whisk, dough hook, K beater, flexi beater, splash guard, spatula, spanner Wattage: 750 watts Bowl Size: 5 quarts Dimensions: 17.75 x 9 x 11.75 inches

Whisk, dough hook, K beater, flexi beater, splash guard, spatula, spanner Wattage: 750 watts

750 watts Bowl Size: 5 quarts

Best for Cookies: Aucma 6-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($140) Why You Should Get It: This stand mixer has six different speeds and a 6.5-quart bowl to accommodate large batches. Keep in Mind: Our testers said the materials used to make this mixer felt less high-quality compared to other machines we tested. Whether you're baking a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe or an extra-large batch of your favorite holiday cookies, having a stand mixer allows you to multitask more easily in the kitchen. While the mixer combines ingredients for a perfectly formed dough, you can prep other recipes, clean your workspace, or keep an eye on cookies already in the oven. The Aucma 6-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer earned our testers' approval as the best stand mixer for cookies because of its large bowl size, useful accessories, and superior mixing capabilities. During our tests, it took the mixer less than a minute to combine wet and dry ingredients to form a smooth, consistent cookie dough. Since the bowl is 6.5 quarts in size, there's plenty of space for a double batch if you're baking for a crowd. Our testers found that the mixer had no trouble stirring the wet and dry ingredients together without the need to manually scrape the sides of the bowl, making it a truly hands-free operation. In addition to being extremely useful for baking cookies, the mixer also performed well when making whipped cream, forming stiff peaks in the mixture with ease. Keep in mind that this stand mixer had trouble properly combining ingredients on thicker dough types, like bread dough. While the bowl provided plenty of room for bread dough, we found that the dough it created wasn't thoroughly kneaded and required manual kneading afterwards. Product Details: Attachments: Beater, dough hook, whisk, splash guard Wattage: 660 watts Bowl Size: 6.5 quarts Dimensions: 15.24 x 9.37 x 12.36 inches

Beater, dough hook, whisk, splash guard Wattage: 660 watts

660 watts Bowl Size: 6.5 quarts

6.5 quarts Dimensions: 15.24 x 9.37 x 12.36 inches Better Homes & Gardens / Russell Kilgore

Best for Bread: GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $200) Also available at Williams Sonoma Why You Should Get It: The mixer is designed to sweep ingredients off the sides of the bowl as it goes, so you don't need to use a spatula. Keep in Mind: It has a 10-minute auto-shutoff timer, so you'll need to start your machine up again if you want to knead dough for a long period of time. Kneading bread dough can be a tiresome task, especially if you're trying to do it by hand. While not every mixer is capable of kneading bread dough effectively—many can become quite loud, shake violently, or overheat when working on dense dough—the best stand mixers will be up to the challenge. Our testers were really impressed by the performance of the GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer, which performed well on our whipped cream, cookie dough, and bread recipe tests. While other mixers needed frequent help with scraping ingredients off the sides of the bowl, the GE mixer's rotation is designed to cover the entire bowl, so our testers didn't have to lift a finger. They also noted that the machine was quite lightweight, making it easier to lift or put away than others we tested. However, this didn't cause it to move around during operation—it stayed perfectly still on the countertop. When mixing the whole wheat bread dough, the GE Mixer was the top performer of the day. We used it to mix the dough for 10 minutes, and during that time, the motor didn't become too hot, the machine didn't jolt around on the counter, and it didn't become excessively loud. The resulting dough was slightly sticky but quite elastic and easy to work with. Similarly, this mixer was able to successfully create the perfect whipped cream consistency and The 5.3-quart die-cast metal bowl is slightly larger than the standard mixing bowl size, meaning there's extra space for large recipes or double batches. The machine also features a slow-starting motor, which avoids sudden splatters when you change mixing speeds. Keep in mind that this machine has a 10-minute automatic shutoff feature, so if you want to stir or knead ingredients longer than that, you'll need to turn the dial back to "zero" and restart it. Product Details: Flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, pouring shield Wattage: 350 watts Bowl Size: 5.3 quarts Dimensions: 8.9 x 16.3 x 13.6 inches

Flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, pouring shield Wattage: 350 watts

350 watts Bowl Size: 5.3 quarts

Best Attachments: Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $210) Why You Should Get It: This stand mixer has pre-programmed settings for whipping, mixing, and kneading dough, so it's easy to find the right speed setting for your recipe. Keep in Mind: It had a loud operation when kneading the formed bread dough in our tests. If you like to try a wide variety of recipes in the kitchen, you will likely need a bunch of different attachments to get the most out of your stand mixer. Our testers particularly liked the accessories included with the Cuisinart 5.5-quart stand mixer, saying that this machine is a great choice for an everyday baker who prefers variety. This stand mixer comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl and a convenient tilt-back head for easy access when adding ingredients. It also includes a dough hook for kneading, a whisk, a flat mixing paddle, and a splash guard to prevent splatters. While many of the other stand mixers we tested included these features, we particularly liked how easy it was to operate and clean the attachments on the Cuisinart mixer. Plus, you can add other Cuisinart attachments, such as a spiralizer, pasta cutter, meat grinder, and ice cream maker, to this machine (sold separately). We also loved that the mixer has pre-programmed settings for common baking needs—such as whipped cream, mixing batter, and kneading dough—allowing you to achieve the desired texture for every recipe. In our tests, we found the Cuisinart 5.5-quart mixer to be perfect for creating whipped cream, combining the powdered sugar, cream, and vanilla without splashing to form stiff peaks in less than two minutes. Our testers also successfully made oatmeal cookies with this machine, noting that it even scraped ingredients off the sides as it mixed for a perfectly clean bowl. Once the dough started to become firmer, the mixer shook slightly but not enough to raise concerns. If you're planning to use this mixer to make bread, plan to scrape the sides of the bowl as the machine mixes, as it seemed to have trouble combining ingredients on dense dough types during testing. Product Details: Attachments: Dough hook, whisk, flat mixing paddle, splash guard Wattage: 500 watts Bowl Size: 5.5 quarts Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.2 x 15.9 inches

Dough hook, whisk, flat mixing paddle, splash guard Wattage: 500 watts

500 watts Bowl Size: 5.5 quarts

5.5 quarts Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.2 x 15.9 inches Better Homes & Gardens / Russell Kilgore

Best for Large Batches: KitchenAid Professional Series 600 Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon (From $535) Also available at Walmart and Crate and Barrel Why You Should Get It: The 6-quart bowl size makes it great for use when baking for a crowd, but it works just as easily on small batches, too. Keep in Mind: It's a bit difficult to secure the bowl in place under the mixer. Since many stand mixers are designed to work on single-batch recipes, making food and desserts for a crowd can be a bit of a hassle. It often requires either making the same recipe twice to accommodate more people or owning a separate mixer designed to handle large quantities. However, our testers found that the KitchenAid Professional Series 600 stand mixer expertly balanced the large capacity needed for large recipes while remaining quite effective at mixing smaller batches together. When making whipped cream, cookie dough, and bread, we found that this stand mixer had no trouble forming the perfect consistency for each recipe. The motor didn't overheat, and the machine didn't become loud when kneading the bread dough, making us confident that it would be able to handle dense dough types without issue. We were astounded by how much space the 6-quart bowl offered, yet it had no trouble mixing the single batch recipes we used for our tests. This means you'll be able to use this mixer for small recipes and double batches alike without having to purchase a separate appliance or making the same recipe twice in a row. Our testers also found that the KitchenAid Professional Series 600 mixer was quite easy to clean, since the bowl, attachments, and the splash guard are all dishwasher safe. The splash guard prevented any spills or splatters on the mixer itself, so all we had to do to clean up was swipe it with a damp rag. Though this large batch stand mixer comes with a dough hook, a wire whisk, a flat beater, and a pouring shield, you can purchase 12 other compatible attachments, meaning you'll be able to use this mixer for just about any recipe under the sun. The stainless steel bowl features a convenient handle for easy carrying, and the mixer comes in 10 different colors to match your kitchen color scheme. Keep in mind that securing the mixing bowl into place on this appliance can take a bit of practice. Since it's a bowl-lift mixer, our testers had some trouble getting the bowl in place under the mixer head,

Dough hook, whisk, flat beater, pouring shield Wattage: 575 watts

575 watts Bowl Size: 6 quarts

Best Mini: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($380) Why You Should Get It: It's capable of mixing whipped cream, cookie dough, and even bread dough without overheating or making a clunking noise. Keep in Mind: This mixer has a high-pitched whine when mixing thicker dough like bread dough. If you lack space in your cupboards or countertop for appliances, you'll likely want to look for a stand mixer that's more compact and easy to transport so you can keep your kitchen from looking cluttered. Our testers fell in love with the 3.5-quart KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, which is perfectly sized for single batch recipes while remaining lightweight and easy to clean. During testing, this small stand mixer aced our tests for whipped cream and cookie dough, incorporating the ingredients just as easily as the larger stand mixers we tested. Our experts noted that the bowl size was perfect for a single batch of cookies, but there wasn't enough space for a bigger batch, should you choose to double the recipe. Even when kneading bread dough (which required a bit of extra help from our testers to fully incorporate) for long periods of time, the motor did not become hot or overworked. This made us confident that it'd be capable of handling a wide variety of dough and batter types without any clunking or accidental breaking. Plus, we loved that this mixer's bowl and attachments are all dishwasher safe, so cleaning up after baking was an extremely simple task. Since it weighs just 14 pounds, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixer is much easier to move around your kitchen without exerting too much energy. Its compact dimensions make it easier to slide into a cabinet for out-of-sight storage, but its sleek design and 10 different color options also make it attractive enough to display on your countertop, too. Keep in mind that this mini stand mixer took on a high-pitched whine when mixing dense dough types like bread dough. While this wasn't enough to deter our testers from using or buying the appliance, some shoppers may prefer to purchase a quieter machine. Product Details: Attachments: Dough hook, whisk, flat beater

Dough hook, whisk, flat beater Wattage: 250 watts

250 watts Bowl Size: 3.5 quarts

3.5 quarts Dimensions: 7.8 x 12.3 x 12.3 inches Better Homes & Gardens / Russell Kilgore