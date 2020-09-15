The Top 5 Stand Mixers on Amazon, According to Reviews

For some of us, the unofficial start to autumn is the first of the day of school, and for others, it’s the first sip of a pumpkin spice latte. No matter when you catch the fall feels, it always seems to trigger a desire to bake all the things. Enter: Stand mixers.
Stand mixers are tried-and-true workhorses for mixing cake batter, bread dough, and cookie dough to name just a few uses. For those ready to advance from banana bread and other popular quarantine recipes, stand mixers are a great tool for experimenting with new recipes, such as savory zucchini and feta cheese souffles and bakery-worthy cinnamon cider doughnut holes. Apart from their versatility with baked goods, consider this kitchen appliance your own personal baking assistant that does the heavy lifting for you. While it kneads, whips, and beats ingredients in the bowl, you save your arm from fatigue as well as loads of time.
We’ve highlighted the top five stand mixers to shop on Amazon, ready to fulfill all your baking needs this holiday season and beyond.
With "point planetary mixing action" creating 59 touchpoints per rotation around the bowl to thoroughly blend ingredients and enough room to whip up nine dozen cookies in its 5-quart bowl, it’s no wonder the KitchenAid stand mixer is the most sought-after model on the market. It also has a 325-watt motor, 10 speed settings, an efficient tilt-head design, and a variety of signature colors to choose from to match your kitchen’s aesthetic. What’s more, the fan favorite—it has 13,599 five-star reviews and counting—is compatible with over 12 KitchenAid attachments (sold separately) so you can make homemade pasta on Italian night and grind meat for game day sliders.
Buy It: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, starting at $359.99
You’re probably familiar with Hamilton Beach toasters, food processors, and coffee makers, but did you know the brand makes a user-friendly stand mixer, too? This mixer is equipped with a 300-watt motor, seven mixing speeds, three dishwasher-safe attachments (dough hook, whisk, and flat beater), and a four-quart mixing bowl ideal for small and large batches. Similar to the KitchenAid mixer above, this model allows you to conveniently lift up the mixing head at the press of a button when it’s time to add more ingredients or pour your batter into a baking pan. Many five-star reviewers say they’re impressed by its performance, lightweight size, and suction cups that help it stay secure on the countertop.
Buy It: Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer, starting at $98.12
Ideal for at-home bread makers, this 500-watt motor can effortlessly knead the thickest of doughs. It features a spacious 5.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, allowing you to fit hefty batches of cinnamon roll and scone batter inside for cozy Sunday brunch. While it's certainly suitable for bread and pastries, this mixer also has 12 different speeds to whip up frostings and meringues, too. Plus, it includes a whisk, dough hook, and flat paddle to combine the ingredients to the desired consistency. We love that you can add attachments to the appliance to make frozen desserts, cut vegetables, roll and cut fresh pasta, and more.
Buy It: Cuisinart Stand Mixer, starting at $173.21
If you want additional attachments without spending a pretty penny on them, this multifunctional stand mixer is for you. One customer reviewer calls it “my new best friend for everything,” because of its built-in juice squeezer that enables you to make fresh fruit smoothies, and a meat grinder to whip up homemade hamburger patties. With the 6.5-quart bowl, six speed options, and 850-watt motor, this countertop appliance is up for the task of holiday cookie baking. The hardest part will be choosing just one of the gorgeous color options, including shades of champagne and rose gold.
Buy It: Nurxiovo 3-in-1 Stand Mixer, starting at $119.99
Whether you have limited kitchen space or are just entering the world of baking, this pint-sized stand mixer with a 250-watt motor is a great pick. It has a 2.5-quart bowl with five mixing speeds and is great for making cheesecakes, cookies, and muffins. Plus, it comes with two beaters and two dough hooks to switch out depending on your recipe. If you need a little more inspiration, there’s a baking book included as well as access to thousands of online recipes. One satisfied shopper says, “Works very well, is super light, easy to clean, and looks fantastic in my retro kitchen.”
Buy It: Dash Go Everyday Mixer, starting at $49.99