The Top 5 Stand Mixers on Amazon, According to Reviews

Stand mixers are tried-and-true workhorses for mixing cake batter, bread dough, and cookie dough to name just a few uses. For those ready to advance from banana bread and other popular quarantine recipes, stand mixers are a great tool for experimenting with new recipes, such as savory zucchini and feta cheese souffles and bakery-worthy cinnamon cider doughnut holes. Apart from their versatility with baked goods, consider this kitchen appliance your own personal baking assistant that does the heavy lifting for you. While it kneads, whips, and beats ingredients in the bowl, you save your arm from fatigue as well as loads of time.