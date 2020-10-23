The Best Roasting Pans to Take Your Holiday Cooking to the Next Level

It’s never too early to start holiday meal planning, and picking out a roasting pan for the special occasion is an essential part of the process. While the kitchen cookware staple is best known for its ability to produce crispy yet tender turkeys, it can also be used for chicken, beef, pork, duck, game birds, and even vegetables. So if you’re assuming the roasting pan will only make an appearance once a year, think again.
The Best Roasting Pans:
Roasting pans are designed for optimal heat retention and with room to spare for basting liquids, plus each one comes with a rack to prevent the meat from getting soggy on the bottom. Whether you’re looking for a stainless steel pan to use on the stove top or oven, a nonstick version for easy cleaning, or an oval model for large birds, here’s a list of the best roasting pans that’ll take some of the stress out of holiday cooking.
Made with an aluminum core, this roasting pan by Calphalon is designed with supreme conductivity and durability in mind. It features a nonstick V-shaped rack that holds your roast steady in the oven, allows heat to circulate for an even browning, and makes the meat easy to lift off the pan. The cookware can also hold turkeys weighing up to 25 pounds.
Buy It: Calphalon Contemporary 16-Inch Stainless Steel Roasting Pan, ($110, Amazon)
Loved by over 1,500 Amazon shoppers, this Cuisinart roasting pan features solid tri-ply stainless steel that’ll last for years to come. Designed with heat surround technology, it optimizes conduction and circulation to achieve an ideal crisp. The pan’s 16-inch size can handle large roasts and easily fits in most ovens. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.
Buy It: Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless 16-Inch Roaster, $53 (originally $110), Amazon
If you’re on the hunt for a roasting pan that not only makes holiday cooking easier but also takes the hassle out of cleaning, the Circulon is for you. This 17-inch roasting pan, which has more than 1,700 five-star reviews, features heavy-duty steel construction that allows for proper heat distribution. Instead of a V-shaped or flat rack, the nonstick pan has a U-shaped rack that can hold up to 24 pounds of roast.
Buy It: Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan, $40 (originally $60), Amazon
It’s no secret that holiday planning can get expensive, and this roasting pan for less than $20 holds its own among pricier options. The heavy-duty aluminized steel can withstand oven temperatures up to 450°F, and the nonstick coating makes post-dinner cleanup a breeze. Measuring 13 x 9 inches, this roaster fits in most ovens, is ideal for small to midsize turkeys, and can even be used for baking when you remove the flat rack.
Buy It: Chicago Metallic Professional Roast Pan, $19 (originally $20), Amazon
All-Clad is a favorite among luxury cookware brands, and this roasting rack is a must-have when cooking a holiday meal. It’s made from polished stainless steel, and the nonstick V-shaped rack keeps turkey crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside. It’s even dishwasher safe and can be used on gas or electric cooktops with roasts weighing up to 25 pounds.
Buy It: All-Clad Stainless Steel Large Roaster with Rack, ($180, Crate & Barrel)
If you’re searching for a roasting pan that’s stylish enough to put right on the dining table, this impressive Viking Oval Roaster is ready to wow. Featuring a heat-conducting aluminum core with tri-ply, mirror-finished stainless steel, the roaster promotes quick and even browning. You can use it without the lid, with the lid as a Dutch oven, or treat the lid as a sauté pan on the stove top. Its 18-inch size holds large birds for every type of feast—just double check that it fits in your oven first.
Buy It: Viking 3-in-1 Oval Roaster, $150 (originally $200), Crate & Barrel
Carbon steel roasting pans are a smart choice for busy hosts because of their nonstick interiors and durable material. This cookware has a V-shaped rack and can hold up to a 20-pound bird. Hand-wash to keep your pan looking as good as new.
Buy It: Gibson Non-Stick Carbon Steel Roaster with Metal Rack, ($32, Wayfair)
This roasting pan gives you a chance to get a breath of fresh air thanks to its compatibility with your grill. The polished stainless steel material stands up to hot coals and circulates heat while the base’s large perforations allow your food to become infused with a delicious smoky flavor. The oversize handles make it easy to carry from the grill to the dinner table—but don’t forget your oven mitts!
Buy It: All-Clad Stainless Steel Outdoor Roasting Pan, $90 (originally $105), Williams Sonoma