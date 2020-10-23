The Best Roasting Pans to Take Your Holiday Cooking to the Next Level

Roasting pans are designed for optimal heat retention and with room to spare for basting liquids, plus each one comes with a rack to prevent the meat from getting soggy on the bottom. Whether you’re looking for a stainless steel pan to use on the stove top or oven, a nonstick version for easy cleaning, or an oval model for large birds, here’s a list of the best roasting pans that’ll take some of the stress out of holiday cooking.